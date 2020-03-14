Snyder: Notes from an RV rookie's trip

When we set off in a rented RV — two adults, two greyhounds, zero motor home experience — my main concern was surviving all that “family bonding time” in close quarters.
Little did we know that, as we drove out of our cul-de-sac on Feb. 21, a full-on pandemic was slowly growing across the United States.
Lucky for us, the coronavirus still seemed liked a far-away concern when we drove to places like Choctaw, Okla., and White Sands National Park.
Here’s a snapshot of that cross-country trip and some tips for other RV rookies who are thinking of hitting the road:
What’s that doing here? As you drive across the country, you will see the strangest things, like The National Shrine of the Infant Jesus in Prague, Okla. Why is there a shrine to baby Jesus in the middle of Oklahoma? And why is there a city named Prague in the middle of Oklahoma? Isn’t that confusing?
What’s that doing here II? And after you’ve visited the shrine, swing by the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City. Again, who knew there was a) such a thing and that b) it’s in Oklahoma? The museum is dedicated to the study of bones and skeletons and displays more than 350 skeletons from animal species from animals all over the world.
Say ahhhhhhhh: After a long day — and night — of driving from southeastern Wisconsin to Oklahoma, there’s nothing better than a hot shower. Sorry, KOA campground in Choctaw, Okla., for using all that hot water, but it felt amazing. Truly, indoor plumbing’s place in the world is too often underrated.
“Road trip calories don’t count”: I read that on a billboard in Missouri, and I hope it’s true, especially since the Ozarks area is populated almost entirely by candy and fudge shops.
No ups and downs: For everyone who calls Illinois residents “flatlanders,” I bring you ... Oklahoma, where the wind really does go “sweeping down the plain.” It’s also plenty flat in western Texas and Kansas, so maybe it’s time to cut our neighbors to the south some slack.
Family matters: This was our first time traveling with our dogs, which is not all that different from traveling with children. You have to make sure they are fed, drink enough water and go potty before leaving the campground.
Let’s hear it for the CCC: When we visit our national parks, I am always amazed by how so many of the parks’ structures were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, which, over a nine-year span starting in 1933, provided jobs for young, unemployed men during the Great Depression. The CCC made valuable contributions to forest management, flood control, conservation projects and the development of state and national parks, forests and historic sites.
Need a new hero? Check out the life and work of Mary Jane Elizabeth Colter. She was the architect and designer for the Fred Harvey Co. and is the force behind the iconic “parkitecture” in the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest national parks, among other areas. Good job, Mary Jane!
Facebook, circa 1600 — and earlier: El Morro National Monument in New Mexico features Inscription Rock, where travelers have been leaving messages etched in the stone for thousands of years, from ancient petroglyphs to 19th century pioneers. That just shows how human nature hasn’t changed at all; we want to leave some mark that we were here.
Deep thoughts? When you find yourself walking, all alone, on the rim of an ancient volcano — as I did in Capulin Volcano National Monument — signs tell you that solitude offers time for reflection. I’m ashamed to say my own mind was focused mainly on trying to remember which cities, in which order, are mentioned in the “Route 66” song. Sad, I know.
New kid on the block: We visited our newest national park, White Sands, which was upgraded from national monument status in late December. It’s the most dog-friendly park we visited. Our greyhounds loved romping on the soft, cool, blindingly white dunes. It was made even more surreal when we visited this desert spot while it was snowing in Kenosha.
Starry, starry night: One huge plus to visiting remote national parks is the night sky. Far from any city lights, you see an abundance of stars and the milky way. It’s breathtaking.
Finally, I’ve come to realize that no matter what state, county or town you’re in, one thing holds true: Someone will be yelling at a cashier in Wal-Mart. It’s not her fault you couldn’t find that coffee creamer you like, sir.
So, you want to rent an RV ...
Remember that size does matter: We drove a small RV (just 20 feet long) rented from Cruise America. And that’s as big as we can go. That size easily fits into parking spaces and isn’t too difficult to drive.
Remember that size does matter II: As I said, our traveling companions were two greyhounds, Seamus and Ruby. That’s two large dogs and one aisle in an RV. As I stepped around them to get to the refrigerator, I thought how nice it would be if these two were, say, chihuahuas and could be lifted onto a bed and out of the way. Still, it could have been worse: I saw a woman walking an extremely large great Dane at the Holbrook, Ariz., KOA campground, though most RV dogs we met were of the “small and fluffy” variety.
Keep it in perspective: An apartment the size of our small RV would still rent for about $2,000 a month (or more) in San Francisco — if you could even find a place in a decent neighborhood.
Going RV “lite”: Because our RV was “winterized,” we couldn’t use the shower. But I wouldn’t have anyway; the campground showers were much more spacious. And I had visions of water, water everywhere in that small space. Ditto for the toilet. While we could have used it, we did not. That spared us having to master “gray” water and “black” water.
Road food: While packing our temporary home, I grabbed food from the refrigerator so it wouldn’t spoil while we were gone. That’s how we started the trip with six hard-boiled eggs, a package of shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, two bagged salads and a half-empty package of whole-wheat tortillas.
On a related note, I’ll never mock Elvis Presley’s culinary taste again: We also started with six almost-too-ripe bananas from home, which I used to make the King’s favorite snack, peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it!
“Roughing” it: I’m not sure it counts as “camping” when we had a microwave, a furnace and even pizza delivery. But I’m certainly not complaining.
Carry on: Next time I travel in an RV, I’ll make sure to have plenty of tote bags with me. They come in handy where you’re going to the showers in the morning and need all your “stuff.”
Early birds: People get up very early in campgrounds. Most days, I was up with the rising sun, heading to the showers. But I was truly impressed by a couple of tent campers in Raton, N.M. They were packed up — and gone — before 6 a.m., meaning they did all that in the frigid darkness. Wow. That’s commitment. Or maybe they were just really cold and needed coffee.
Keeping up with the neighbors: Each day when we stopped at a campground, I would immediately take the dogs to the “Kamp K-9” fenced dog park. Then we would check out the campground, marveling at the luxurious motor homes. A lot of these ultra RVs are nicer than my house — and probably worth more, too. Full-time RVers often had their own high-end outdoor amenities and giant television sets inside, too. We were usually the only rental RV in a campground, and it did make me feel somewhat like a party crasher.
Get moving: I know this is a strange, scary time, with travel restrictions and events being canceled minute by minute. This, too, shall pass, however, and there’s always more to explore. So, as soon as you’re able to, get out there.
