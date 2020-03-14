Snyder: Notes from an RV rookie's trip

When we set off in a rented RV — two adults, two greyhounds, zero motor home experience — my main concern was surviving all that “family bonding time” in close quarters.

Little did we know that, as we drove out of our cul-de-sac on Feb. 21, a full-on pandemic was slowly growing across the United States.

Lucky for us, the coronavirus still seemed liked a far-away concern when we drove to places like Choctaw, Okla., and White Sands National Park.

Here’s a snapshot of that cross-country trip and some tips for other RV rookies who are thinking of hitting the road:

What’s that doing here? As you drive across the country, you will see the strangest things, like The National Shrine of the Infant Jesus in Prague, Okla. Why is there a shrine to baby Jesus in the middle of Oklahoma? And why is there a city named Prague in the middle of Oklahoma? Isn’t that confusing?

What’s that doing here II? And after you’ve visited the shrine, swing by the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City. Again, who knew there was a) such a thing and that b) it’s in Oklahoma? The museum is dedicated to the study of bones and skeletons and displays more than 350 skeletons from animal species from animals all over the world.