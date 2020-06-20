Snyder: On Father's Day, reach out and connect with Dad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My father was a man of few words. And a lot of those words — especially if the stock market was tanking or the Chicago Bears losing — are not printable in a family newspaper.

Today being Father’s Day, I’ve been thinking about how we would be communicating during this coronavirus pandemic.

We likely wouldn’t be meeting in person (he would be 91 years old and in the high-risk group), and I can’t imagine my dad ever agreeing to pop up on a screen for a Zoom meeting.

That leaves the telephone. You remember phone calls, right? When you dialed a number, heard it ringing on the other end and then yakked with your friends for hours so know one else could call the family’s landline.

This COVID-19 shutdown has me thinking of that old AT&T tagline: “Reach out and touch someone.”

That very successful late 1970s advertising campaign was for long-distance service, a luxury that charged by the minute and was a definite no-no in my family. When I was on a four-week college trip to Paris, if I had called home and incurred those charges, it would have been better for me to apply for French citizenship than to go home and face that bill.