Snyder: On Father's Day, reach out and connect with Dad

My father was a man of few words. And a lot of those words — especially if the stock market was tanking or the Chicago Bears losing — are not printable in a family newspaper.
Today being Father’s Day, I’ve been thinking about how we would be communicating during this coronavirus pandemic.
We likely wouldn’t be meeting in person (he would be 91 years old and in the high-risk group), and I can’t imagine my dad ever agreeing to pop up on a screen for a Zoom meeting.
That leaves the telephone. You remember phone calls, right? When you dialed a number, heard it ringing on the other end and then yakked with your friends for hours so know one else could call the family’s landline.
This COVID-19 shutdown has me thinking of that old AT&T tagline: “Reach out and touch someone.”
That very successful late 1970s advertising campaign was for long-distance service, a luxury that charged by the minute and was a definite no-no in my family. When I was on a four-week college trip to Paris, if I had called home and incurred those charges, it would have been better for me to apply for French citizenship than to go home and face that bill.
We still talk to people on the telephone, of course, but it’s not the same now that you can call anyone from practically anywhere at any time. A lot of the romance of calling someone is gone when the only thing you have to worry about is keeping your phone’s batteries charged.
This is my sixth Father’s Day without a father, so I can’t call my dad from France — or from just two blocks away.
If I could call him, he’d no doubt quickly say hello and then hand the phone to my mom. But even if it’s just for a few seconds, those calls are precious. Go ahead, call your dad. It just might make his day.
Celebrating dear old dad
With so many events canceled this summer, it’s more difficult to entertain Dad on Father’s Day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get creative:
Buy him dinner. And make sure it’s not from a bag shoved out a drive-thru window. Local eateries are doing carry-out and deliveries. You can also find plenty of places to dine-in now, too.
Or, cook him dinner. And if you’re grilling, don’t make him man the coals unless he truly enjoys being the grillmaster.
You could buy him tools, but your mom would probably prefer that you help your dad actually finish one of the DIY projects he has started and abandoned. Bonus: You might learn some new, creative ways to curse!
Frame some family photos. I know everyone has loads of photos stored on their phones, but wouldn’t your father love to have a framed photo to hang on a wall or set on a table?
Spend some time together — and not in front of the TV “resting your eyes.”
Serenade Dad with a polka. The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park features live music from The Brewhaus Polka Kings from 3 to 6 p.m. today. The Biergarten is open noon to 8 p.m. today. For details on new COVID-19 guidelines, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.
Have a wild time. The Milwaukee County Zoo and the Racine Zoo have reopened to visitors. Reservations are required to visit the Milwaukee Zoo (www.milwaukeezoo.org), and the Racine Zoo has new procedures, too. Find the details at www.racinezoo.org. (Bonus: The Racine Zoo’s train is open!)
Spreading the news ...
Whatever you do — or don’t do — to mark this holiday, on Father’s Day at least give your dad the courtesy of keeping his Sunday Kenosha News in order.
If there was one thing that irritated my dad (and there were many things), it was when someone (maybe me, maybe one of my sisters, maybe the dog) grabbed a section out of the newspaper and didn’t return it. Or, even worse, put it back in Out Of Order!
Whenever I’m missing him, I mess up my own copy of the paper just to have that familiar feeling of parental guilt.
Happy Father’s Day, Dad, wherever you are.
What will you miss this summer, during the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.