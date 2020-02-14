Snyder: On Valentine's Day, cherish your friends, your family ... and your chocolate

Happy Valentine’s Day.
I hope this holiday finds you filled with love.
Naturally, on Valentine’s Day, our thoughts turn to romance.
But I’ve also been thinking about friendship ... particularly, those gal pals Mary and Rhoda.
On “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which I grew up watching religiously, Mary and Rhoda are the dynamic duo, the perfect woman (Mary) and her sassy, funny best friend (Rhoda).
Apparently, that sentiment was true even for the writers of the show, who created this “proverb”: “Mary is the woman everyone wants to be; Rhoda is the woman we all are.”
While it may be true that more of us (many, many more of us) are Rhodas, I’m not sure that’s entirely a bad thing.
As a child growing up in the ’70s, I idolized Rhoda. And why not? While Mary gets all the men, Rhoda gets the best lines in every episode. In the end, I’d rather be witty. It lasts longer than most of Mary’s boyfriends on the show.
You know what else lasts longer? Friendship.
If you don’t have romantic plans for Valentine’s Day — or even if you do — don’t forget to celebrate your friends.
I hate the phrase “just friends” to describe a relationship; friendships often burn brighter and last much longer than a romance. There’s nothing “just” about it.
A true friend:
Doesn’t scoff when you confess your big weekend plans consist of catching up on laundry and looking for your car keys.
Will laugh at the same bad jokes you’ve been making since third grade.
Doesn’t hesitate to share the last piece of cheesecake with you.
Will happily — or grudgingly — drive you to the airport.
Lets you choose the movie.
Doesn’t roll their eyes while you devour half of a large sausage pizza, all the while bragging about how you’ve given up carbs.
And, if you need someone to pick you up across town because you ran out of gas after your spouse (repeatedly) reminded you to fill the tank, you phone a friend.
For those of you who are looking for romance on Valentine’s Day, I hope you find it. And, if you’ve already found it, I hope you nourish it.
But for everyone reading this, most of all, I wish you the joy of friendship.
Sister act
On a personal note, if you have a sibling you’ve haven’t spoken to in a while, call him or her today.
Ideally, you’ve already sent a Valentine; if not, use this love-centered holiday to cherish your siblings.
Being a sibling can be difficult — especially if you spent a lot of time fighting over backseat space in a station wagon — but, for good or bad, no one knows you like a sister you shared a room with for several years.
This is the second year I can’t send a Valentine to my sister Kathy, who died on Dec. 1, 2018. You probably don’t think it’s a big deal until you stop yourself from writing out that card.
I’ll think of us today as we were decades ago, when we handed out Valentine cards to everyone in our homeroom and swapped those candy hearts, looking for our favorite colors and sayings.
Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone, with love.
