You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Snyder: On Valentine's Day, cherish your friends, your family ... and your chocolate
View Comments
top story

Snyder: On Valentine's Day, cherish your friends, your family ... and your chocolate

{{featured_button_text}}

Happy Valentine’s Day.

I hope this holiday finds you filled with love.

Naturally, on Valentine’s Day, our thoughts turn to romance.

But I’ve also been thinking about friendship ... particularly, those gal pals Mary and Rhoda.

On “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which I grew up watching religiously, Mary and Rhoda are the dynamic duo, the perfect woman (Mary) and her sassy, funny best friend (Rhoda).

Apparently, that sentiment was true even for the writers of the show, who created this “proverb”: “Mary is the woman everyone wants to be; Rhoda is the woman we all are.”

While it may be true that more of us (many, many more of us) are Rhodas, I’m not sure that’s entirely a bad thing.

As a child growing up in the ’70s, I idolized Rhoda. And why not? While Mary gets all the men, Rhoda gets the best lines in every episode. In the end, I’d rather be witty. It lasts longer than most of Mary’s boyfriends on the show.

You know what else lasts longer? Friendship.

If you don’t have romantic plans for Valentine’s Day — or even if you do — don’t forget to celebrate your friends.

I hate the phrase “just friends” to describe a relationship; friendships often burn brighter and last much longer than a romance. There’s nothing “just” about it.

A true friend:

Doesn’t scoff when you confess your big weekend plans consist of catching up on laundry and looking for your car keys.

Will laugh at the same bad jokes you’ve been making since third grade.

Doesn’t hesitate to share the last piece of cheesecake with you.

Will happily — or grudgingly — drive you to the airport.

Lets you choose the movie.

Doesn’t roll their eyes while you devour half of a large sausage pizza, all the while bragging about how you’ve given up carbs.

And, if you need someone to pick you up across town because you ran out of gas after your spouse (repeatedly) reminded you to fill the tank, you phone a friend.

For those of you who are looking for romance on Valentine’s Day, I hope you find it. And, if you’ve already found it, I hope you nourish it.

But for everyone reading this, most of all, I wish you the joy of friendship.

Sister act

On a personal note, if you have a sibling you’ve haven’t spoken to in a while, call him or her today.

Ideally, you’ve already sent a Valentine; if not, use this love-centered holiday to cherish your siblings.

Being a sibling can be difficult — especially if you spent a lot of time fighting over backseat space in a station wagon — but, for good or bad, no one knows you like a sister you shared a room with for several years.

This is the second year I can’t send a Valentine to my sister Kathy, who died on Dec. 1, 2018. You probably don’t think it’s a big deal until you stop yourself from writing out that card.

I’ll think of us today as we were decades ago, when we handed out Valentine cards to everyone in our homeroom and swapped those candy hearts, looking for our favorite colors and sayings.

Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone, with love.

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

Last-second Valentine ideas

After weeks of holiday-related advertising, you just now realized that TODAY is Valentine’s Day? If you haven’t planned something special, you’re almost out of time. Here are some ideas:

SAY IT WITH FLOWERS: Grab some flowers on your way home or — better yet — have them delivered to her office today. Or his office; men like to get flowers, too.

SAY IT WITH FLOWERS — AND CHOCOLATES: If your sweetheart likes a bit of chocolate with his/her flowers, indulge that sweet tooth. Valentine's Day is no time to be counting calories. (That's what Feb. 15 is for.)

COOK DINNER: You know what your sweetie likes to eat, and you’ll get bonus points for attempting a showstopper like Beef Wellington. (But keep the number of a place offering heart-shaped pizzas on hand just in case.)

CLEAN SOMETHING: This might not sound romantic, but trust me, if you’ve ever come home exhausted from work or from driving the kids around all day to find your cluttered kitchen now sparkling ... your heart will soar. Right now, my car looks like a salt lick, so if my husband washed it for me, he could skip all the other Valentine's gifts this year.

GO FOR LAUGHS: The clever musical "Little Shop of Horrors" is playing tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts. It may be the only time on Valentine's Day you can see a plant eat someone on stage. Even with the houseplant-generated carnage, the show is a comedy, and a very funny one at that.

GO FOR SOMETHING DIFFERENT: Kenosha's thriving art scene has a new player: Le Freak Art Salon, 1351 52nd St. The gallery is hosting a free opening reception from 6 to 9 tonight for its Winter 2020 exhibit. The theme — perfect for Valentine's Day — is "Love Me, Love Me Knot."

COUNT THE STARS: Let's hope the skies are clear tonight (the forecast looks promising!). The Griffin Observatory at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., will be open for stargazing from 7:30 to 9:30 tonight. Carthage College's Society of Physics Students is hosting this free event, with participants able to view the night sky using the college's 11-inch telescope. 

SHOW OFF YOUR HORRIBLE BOWLING SKILLS: If you're as awful at bowling as I am, you could have some laughs enjoying the Valentine's Sweetheart Bowling Special today at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road ($22 for 90 minutes of bowling, including a large pizza). This could be especially fun if your love life is in the gutter!

STAY WARM AND SNUGGLE: It's going to be sunny but frigid outside today, and there's nothing wrong with staying inside and hugging your loved ones in front of a roaring fire ... or a glowing TV screen. (Since it's Valentine's Day, be a sweetheart and let your significant other pick the show to watch.) Spouses are good for keeping warm, but a furry dog — or even a cat — is even better. Enjoy!

Oscar Contest winner

Thanks to everyone who entered our Kenosha News Oscar Contest. We had more than 100 entries.

The category that tripped up most people was Best Director, where the favorite (Sam Mendes, "1917") lost to Bong Joon Jo ("Parasite").

Patrick Georno of Kenosha is our winner, having missed only the director category. He also nailed our tiebreaker question, correctly predicting that "Joker" would win two Oscars.

He takes home our “Movie Night Gift Basket,” stuffed with popcorn and other snacks, movie passes and some Kenosha News swag.

As for our local "experts," Dave Walter bested me by one category, but neither one of us would have won this year. (I missed four categories; Dave missed three, but who's counting?)

Thanks again for playing, and we'll see you all next year!

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics