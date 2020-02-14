Snyder: On Valentine's Day, cherish your friends, your family ... and your chocolate

Happy Valentine’s Day.

I hope this holiday finds you filled with love.

Naturally, on Valentine’s Day, our thoughts turn to romance.

But I’ve also been thinking about friendship ... particularly, those gal pals Mary and Rhoda.

On “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which I grew up watching religiously, Mary and Rhoda are the dynamic duo, the perfect woman (Mary) and her sassy, funny best friend (Rhoda).

Apparently, that sentiment was true even for the writers of the show, who created this “proverb”: “Mary is the woman everyone wants to be; Rhoda is the woman we all are.”

While it may be true that more of us (many, many more of us) are Rhodas, I’m not sure that’s entirely a bad thing.

As a child growing up in the ’70s, I idolized Rhoda. And why not? While Mary gets all the men, Rhoda gets the best lines in every episode. In the end, I’d rather be witty. It lasts longer than most of Mary’s boyfriends on the show.

You know what else lasts longer? Friendship.

If you don’t have romantic plans for Valentine’s Day — or even if you do — don’t forget to celebrate your friends.