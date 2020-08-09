Snyder: Our 'Council of Karens' discuss life as an internet meme

The “whole Karen thing” came to the attention of Karen Anne Mahoney when Tropical Storm Karen struck in 2019, inspiring countless internet memes.

“I had not heard of the whole ‘Karen’ thing until that storm named Karen,” she said. “I remember asking my son why it said she wants to see the manager. He started laughing and showed me a ton of articles about ‘the Karen’ syndrome.”

Mahoney, a contributing writer for the Kenosha News, is exasperated by “Karen.”

“It is bad enough that my name is Karen, I am white, middle-aged and have short blonde hair; but the fact that I am a baby boomer is simply over the top for most,” she said. Online, she finds it “impossible to make a serious, humorous or innocuous comment without being ridiculed for my age or my name with ‘OK, boomer’ or ‘Do you want to see the manager?’ or ‘You have the perfect name for your personality.’”

It got so bad that Mahoney dropped her first name on everything but her Facebook accounts “to avoid the unwarranted abuse.”

To counteract “Karen” insults, she has “tried joking about it and posting my own funny Karen memes, but the rage against all Karens seems here to stay — and drawing any attention to it only makes things worse.”