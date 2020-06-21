Snyder: Outdoor yoga is here to namaste

Now more than ever, it's important to stop and take a breath.
The United States is still in the grips of a global pandemic, 40 million-plus Americans are unemployed and protests are filling the streets across the nation.
Breathe, breathe, breathe.
And maybe throw in a few stretches, too.
That's where yoga comes in.
Avoiding the coronavirus means avoiding enclosed spaces. The solution is yoga classes in the great outdoors.
The Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum offers the perfect location, said Pamela Grub. She has been practicing yoga for 45 years and teaching it in Kenosha for close to 20.
"People can be outside, breathing good air," Grub said of her summer slate of yoga classes at Hawthorn Hollow. "People are hesitant to go to gyms or yoga studios. This is a nice way of getting people outdoors and doing something good for wellness and health."
Classes are Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Hawthorn Hollow and include Hatha Yoga Basics 101 (5:30 p.m. Tuesday), Yoga in Depth (6:45 p.m. Tuesday) and Yoga for Gardeners (5:30 p.m. Thursday). There's also a meditation class offered at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
The yoga classes, she said, "offer people something to do, with so many things not taking place. It's also a great way to help Hawthorn Hollow, which is a nonprofit organization."
Besides all that fresh air, the outdoor setting "brings in nature, which is very healing to the mind and the body," Grub said. "Hawthorn has trees, a pond, the Pike River. It's beautiful and very soothing."
Yoga also helps people cope with life's stresses, she said.
"Yoga's focus is on learning how to use your breath. When you direct your breath properly, your mind automatically copes with what comes your way, whether it's this pandemic or that you can't see your family because they are living far away or are living in a residence that's not open to the public. It helps you cope more effectively."
In her classes, Grub said, "I teach you every step of the way."
The basic class is aimed at beginners, with an advanced class "for people who have some yoga background and want to go deeper into the practice and philosophy of yoga."
She adds that Yoga for Gardeners "can be taken by anybody who wants a yoga class; you don't have to be a gardener. We focus on gardeners, who tend to hunch over — like we do at computers, too — which makes the shoulders tight. Gardeners are also squatting a lot and sitting hunched over."
The Yoga in Nature Series, Grub said, "is quiet, calming, nurturing and will pull you into the beauty of Hawthorn Hollow."
Breathe, breathe, breathe ... now don't you feel better?
