Snyder: Outdoor yoga is here

Besides all that fresh air, the outdoor setting “brings in nature, which is very healing to the mind and the body,” Grub said. “Hawthorn has trees, a pond, the Pike River. It’s beautiful and very soothing.”

Yoga also helps people cope with life’s stresses, she said.

“Yoga’s focus is on learning how to use your breath. When you direct your breath properly, your mind automatically copes with what comes your way, whether it’s this pandemic or that you can’t see your family because they are living far away or are living in a residence that’s not open to the public. It helps you cope more effectively.”

In her classes, Grub said, “I teach you every step of the way.”

The basic class is aimed at beginners, with an advanced class “for people who have some yoga background and want to go deeper into the practice and philosophy of yoga.”

She adds that Yoga for Gardeners “can be taken by anybody who wants a yoga class; you don’t have to be a gardener. We focus on gardeners, who tend to hunch over — like we do at computers, too — which makes the shoulders tight. Gardeners are also squatting a lot and sitting hunched over.”