You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Snyder: Outdoor yoga is here
View Comments
alert featured

Snyder: Outdoor yoga is here

{{featured_button_text}}

Now more than ever, it’s important to stop and take a breath.

The United States is still in the grips of a global pandemic, 40 million-plus Americans are unemployed and protests are filling the streets across the nation.

Breathe, breathe, breathe.

And maybe throw in a few stretches, too.

That’s where yoga comes in.

Avoiding the coronavirus means avoiding enclosed spaces. The solution is yoga classes in the great outdoors.

The Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum offers the perfect location, said Pamela Grub. She has been practicing yoga for 45 years and teaching it in Kenosha for close to 20.

“People can be outside, breathing good air,” Grub said of her summer slate of yoga classes at Hawthorn Hollow. “People are hesitant to go to gyms or yoga studios. This is a nice way of getting people outdoors and doing something good for wellness and health.”

Classes are Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Hawthorn Hollow and include Hatha Yoga Basics 101 (5:30 p.m. Tuesday), Yoga in Depth (6:45 p.m. Tuesday) and Yoga for Gardeners (5:30 p.m. Thursday). There’s also a meditation class offered at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

The yoga classes, she said, “offer people something to do, with so many things not taking place. It’s also a great way to help Hawthorn Hollow, which is a nonprofit organization.”

Besides all that fresh air, the outdoor setting “brings in nature, which is very healing to the mind and the body,” Grub said. “Hawthorn has trees, a pond, the Pike River. It’s beautiful and very soothing.”

Yoga also helps people cope with life’s stresses, she said.

“Yoga’s focus is on learning how to use your breath. When you direct your breath properly, your mind automatically copes with what comes your way, whether it’s this pandemic or that you can’t see your family because they are living far away or are living in a residence that’s not open to the public. It helps you cope more effectively.”

In her classes, Grub said, “I teach you every step of the way.”

The basic class is aimed at beginners, with an advanced class “for people who have some yoga background and want to go deeper into the practice and philosophy of yoga.”

She adds that Yoga for Gardeners “can be taken by anybody who wants a yoga class; you don’t have to be a gardener. We focus on gardeners, who tend to hunch over — like we do at computers, too — which makes the shoulders tight. Gardeners are also squatting a lot and sitting hunched over.”

The Yoga in Nature Series, Grub said, “is quiet, calming, nurturing and will pull you into the beauty of Hawthorn Hollow.”

Breathe, breathe, breathe ... now don’t you feel better?

+6 
Liz wearing a mask.jpg

When I leave the house now, I wear this stylish mask, made by my friend Muriel Cunningham. Thanks, Muriel!

 PHOTO COURTESY REX DAVENPORT

How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

If you go

What: Yoga classes at Hawthorn Hollow Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road

When: Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Hatha Yoga Basics 101 is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Yoga in Depth is 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and Yoga for Gardeners is 5:30 p.m. Thursday. A meditation class is 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Cost: The classes will run through the summer and cost $20 each, with discounts available for purchasing all the sessions. Participants are asked to register in advance at www.hawthornhollow.org or by calling instructor Pamela Grub at her Mindful Yoga studio, 262-859-2151. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Details: Participants should bring a yoga mat or a towel, bug spray and water. Optional but suggested: A blanket, two blocks, a strap or tie, a small throw pillow. Social distancing will be enforced. Masks are optional. Classes are non-refundable and may be moved to another location or on Zoom if the weather is bad.

Other outdoor yoga classes:

Poses & Pints: 11:15 Sunday mornings at the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. Fee is $10 for a 45-minute yoga class and includes a post-class beverage. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

Bend and Brew: Free outdoor yoga classes at downtown Racine's Reefpoint Marina, in the grassy park area at the very end of Christopher Columbus Causeway. The sessions, led by Yoga Roots Racine, are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 and 10:15 a.m. Saturdays, from June 24 through Sept. 5. After every session, participants will receive a certificate to use toward a free coffee or beer at participating businesses. No registration is required. People should arrive 5-10 minutes before class to sign in. Bring a yoga mat or a towel and water. Note: Social distancing and class limits of 25 people will be enforced. Check the Downtown Racine Corporation’s Facebook Page for weather cancellations.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Real Talk Racial Justice Summit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics