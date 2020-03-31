Snyder: Playing the fool? It's just what the doctor ordered

Is it OK to laugh?
That’s a question many people are wondering during this coronavirus crisis.
My answer: I certainly hope so!
While we anxiously await widespread and reliable testing and treatment for the virus, let’s remember the old adage that laughter is the best medicine.
To that end, people have been battling the shutdown blues through humor:
Neil Diamond posted a fireside rendition of “Sweet Caroline” with its familiar lyrics tweaked to say, “Hands ... washing hands ... don’t touch me ... I won’t touch you.”
Friends share memes, like this widely circulated one: “They said a mask and gloves were enough to go to the grocery store. They lied. Everyone else had clothes on.”
A sign outside a church reads: “Had not planned on giving up quite this much for Lent.”
My friend Steve Seymour sent an email to fellow Rotarians, asking if he should worry that his wife wants to keep social distancing from him through January 2021. I replied that my husband and I have been social distancing at home for more than a decade. We’re pioneers!
Turns out, laughter really is a good medicine and helps people cope during stressful times.
Through numerous studies, scientists have discovered that laughter reduces pain, allows people to tolerate discomfort and even reduces blood sugar levels. Likewise, psychologists have found that humor is the glue of good marriages (I thought it was money) and helps cement a sense of connection between people.
Are you smiling yet?
If you’re still wary of joking during a scary time, listen to an expert: Loretta LaRoche, a suburban Boston stress management consultant, told The Associated Press: “Some people will say this is not a time for laughter. The bottom line is, there is always a time for laughter. We have 60,000 thoughts a day, and many of them are very disturbing. Laughter helps the brain relax.”
Late-night hosts go for laughs
Television’s late-night hosts are also coping through laughter.
When Steven Colbert’s CBS late show went black, the host started posting videos of his at-home monologues. Now, CBS is airing the “at-home edition” of “The Late Show with Steven Colbert” at 10:35 p.m. weeknights.
Same thing over at NBC. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is posting home videos and now NBC is airing the DIY “Tonight Show” in its regular 10:35 p.m. time slot. Each episode blends new material with “Best of Fallon” packages.
ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, likewise, has been posting at-home monologues, and TBS started airing new episodes of Conan O’Brien’s 10 p.m. show this week. The show’s staff remains at home; the show is cobbled together with O’Brien on an iPhone and guests via Skype.
“This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt,” O’Brien said on Twitter.
April Fools’ Day seems like the perfect time to celebrate laughter, especially this year, with COVID-19 sucking so much joy out of life. Fight back with some belly laughs. If it comes at your spouse’s expense? All the better.
ice castle 1
ice castle to open
ice castle biz 1.jpg
ice castle 1.jpg
ice castle 2.jpg
ice castle 3.jpg
ice castle 4.jpg
ice castle construction
ice castles 1.jpeg
ice castles 2.jpeg
ice castles 3.jpeg
ice castles 4.jpeg
ice castle demo 1.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle demo 3.jpg
ice castle demo 4.jpg
ice castle demo.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle finale.jpg
ice castle finale 2.jpg
20190222-kn-a-winterphotocontest-koci
Ice castles fire pit area
Ice castle warming hands
Ice castle princesses
Ice castle got ice sign
Ice castle posing
Ice castle big slide
Ice castle Chicago family
Ice castle people walking
icecastle8
icecastle7
icecastle4
icecastle5
icecastle6
icecastle2
icecastle3
icecastle1
ICE1
ice3
ICE2
ice4
Ice Castles selfie
ice castle
castle
ice castle
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.