Snyder: Playing the fool? It's just what the doctor ordered

Is it OK to laugh?

That’s a question many people are wondering during this coronavirus crisis.

My answer: I certainly hope so!

While we anxiously await widespread and reliable testing and treatment for the virus, let’s remember the old adage that laughter is the best medicine.

To that end, people have been battling the shutdown blues through humor:

Neil Diamond posted a fireside rendition of “Sweet Caroline” with its familiar lyrics tweaked to say, “Hands ... washing hands ... don’t touch me ... I won’t touch you.”

Friends share memes, like this widely circulated one: “They said a mask and gloves were enough to go to the grocery store. They lied. Everyone else had clothes on.”

A sign outside a church reads: “Had not planned on giving up quite this much for Lent.”

My friend Steve Seymour sent an email to fellow Rotarians, asking if he should worry that his wife wants to keep social distancing from him through January 2021. I replied that my husband and I have been social distancing at home for more than a decade. We’re pioneers!