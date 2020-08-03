Snyder: Please don't burst my NBA Bubble!

I have never wanted a bubble to hold on for dear life like I want the NBA Bubble to endure.
Because if this bursts — and the Milwaukee Bucks stop playing — I fear our state is going to lose its collective mind.
If you’ve been anywhere near Facebook or other social media sites in the past month, you know the issue of face masks has consumed the usually peaceful America’s Dairyland.
People are turning on friends and family members, using language usually reserved for the eternal Mild vs. Extra Sharp Cheddar Debate. (Just to settle this once and for all: It’s Extra Sharp all the way. Every time. No contest.)
Now that the Bucks and the other NBA teams are ensconced in their Walt Disney World bubble and are playing in Orlando, however, Wisconsin residents have something to focus on besides masks.
With Major League Baseball’s season on the brink of catastrophe as positive COVID-19 cases pile up and games are canceled, two sets of brothers are the only things standing between us and anarchy.
Specifically, I’m talking about the Milwaukee team’s Antetokounmpo brothers — Giannis and Thanasis — and those Lopez twins — Brook and Robin. How cool is it to have two sets of brothers on our local NBA franchise?
The Lopez twins are especially fun to watch: Clean-cut Brook and his shaggier brother are like before-and-after photos for pandemic haircuts. If they didn’t appear on the basketball court together, I would swear they are the same person. (I’m still not 100 percent convinced they’re not.)
Even if you’re not an NBA fan, having live sports to focus on — and watch on TV — is a welcome distraction.
And “Fear the Deer” is a much nicer rallying cry than “Blast the Mask.”
The good news is, if this whole “everyone stays in a bubble and doesn’t test positive for the coronavirus” concept works, the Bucks have a decent shot at contending for their first NBA title since 1971. A title run during this global pandemic would be something fun and positive for this area.
Huge Disney fans
Grooming habits aside, is anyone having more fun than Brook and Robin Lopez? They both play center for the Bucks and are super Disney World fans, too. In fact, Brook Lopez, who owns a home on the theme park’s property, has used his status as a Disney World insider to make restaurant recommendations for his coach, Mike Budenholzer.
Even better for the Lopez duo is the chance to ride Disney World’s roller coasters on special after-hours tours set up for the NBA’s players and staffers. The tours allow access to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot, according to USA Today.
We’re not sure which attractions the brothers will enjoy the most, but we can guarantee if the Bucks do win the championship, at least two members of the team will celebrate with a trip to Disney World.
Also, this whole “mask on, mask off” debate reminds me of the classic “Karate Kid” “wax on, wax off” scene.
Only this time, keeping your mask on is a way to help keep yourself — and others — safe from a deadly virus and not just add sheen to a car.
Do your part. Wear a mask. And cheer for Bucks.
Also, if it needs a good cleaning, wax your car.
Has the pandemic affected your summer plans? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.