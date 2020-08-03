Snyder: Please don't burst my NBA Bubble!

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have never wanted a bubble to hold on for dear life like I want the NBA Bubble to endure.

Because if this bursts — and the Milwaukee Bucks stop playing — I fear our state is going to lose its collective mind.

If you’ve been anywhere near Facebook or other social media sites in the past month, you know the issue of face masks has consumed the usually peaceful America’s Dairyland.

People are turning on friends and family members, using language usually reserved for the eternal Mild vs. Extra Sharp Cheddar Debate. (Just to settle this once and for all: It’s Extra Sharp all the way. Every time. No contest.)

Now that the Bucks and the other NBA teams are ensconced in their Walt Disney World bubble and are playing in Orlando, however, Wisconsin residents have something to focus on besides masks.

With Major League Baseball’s season on the brink of catastrophe as positive COVID-19 cases pile up and games are canceled, two sets of brothers are the only things standing between us and anarchy.

Specifically, I’m talking about the Milwaukee team’s Antetokounmpo brothers — Giannis and Thanasis — and those Lopez twins — Brook and Robin. How cool is it to have two sets of brothers on our local NBA franchise?