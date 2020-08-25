Snyder: Police shooting puts Kenosha neighborhood in the spotlight

They were "all talked out" when it came to formal interviews, but they were happy just to chat with me as we waited for the rally and march to start at noon.

They were also helpful, warning another reporter to move his car or risk getting a ticket.

"I just got off a plane from New York, and I don't even know where I am," he said, shaking his head and smiling. "If I get a ticket, that's OK." And off he walked, to grab a spot among the microphones.

We shook our collective heads and agreed that a police shooting — this one of 29-year-old Jacob Blake on Sunday afternoon — is not the way you want your city to become a trending topic on social media.

Rioting, tear gas, fires, broken windows.

This is the most deadly of summer reruns in a season of violence.

We've seen this before — in cities from Minneapolis to Portland, Ore. — as protests erupted across the country after the death of George Floyd, killed when a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes while he gasped, “I can’t breathe.”

And here in Kenosha County, for the second time since June, a curfew was put into effect to help stem the violence.