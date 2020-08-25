Snyder: Police shooting puts Kenosha neighborhood in the spotlight

On a sweltering hot Monday, neighborhood residents were likely just looking to stay cool.
Instead, they found themselves in the glare of a white-hot media spotlight.
As I approached the corner of 28th Street and 40th Avenue on Kenosha's northside, I walked past vans from Chicago and Milwaukee TV stations. On both sides of the street, journalists were conducting on-camera interviews.
In front of me stood a jumbled line of cameras and microphones. You could tell which members of the media had arrived first. They were the ones huddled in the small bit of shade to be found at noon.
Reporters identified themselves as being from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, USA Today and the Chicago Sun-Times.
A Chicago-based Wall Street Journal reporter brought her dog, Lois, with her. "It was either bring her here," she explained, as the dog panted on the grass beside her, "or come home to a messed up apartment." (Lois was apparently suffering from digestive issues.)
Watching it all were neighbors, lined up in chairs, sitting comfortably in the shade of their house next door to the media throng.
They were tired of being interviewed by outside media — like the woman who walked up the driveway and asked them to "give me a sense of Kenosha." Chuckling, a man leaning on his cane on the driveway pointed at me and told her, "Ask this lady about Kenosha. She's a reporter for the Kenosha News."
They were "all talked out" when it came to formal interviews, but they were happy just to chat with me as we waited for the rally and march to start at noon.
They were also helpful, warning another reporter to move his car or risk getting a ticket.
"I just got off a plane from New York, and I don't even know where I am," he said, shaking his head and smiling. "If I get a ticket, that's OK." And off he walked, to grab a spot among the microphones.
We shook our collective heads and agreed that a police shooting — this one of 29-year-old Jacob Blake on Sunday afternoon — is not the way you want your city to become a trending topic on social media.
Rioting, tear gas, fires, broken windows.
This is the most deadly of summer reruns in a season of violence.
We've seen this before — in cities from Minneapolis to Portland, Ore. — as protests erupted across the country after the death of George Floyd, killed when a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes while he gasped, “I can’t breathe.”
And here in Kenosha County, for the second time since June, a curfew was put into effect to help stem the violence.
All of that seemed far away in the bright sunshine Monday, however, in the spot where the shooting happened.
Blake remains hospitalized in Milwaukee, and we sincerely hope he recovers. His neighbors said being a young, healthy man should help him pull through.
As the rally ended Monday and the march started, the media cameras were shut off, and the crowd dispersed.
After dark, those peaceful marches and protests gave way to looting and arson.
As images of fires and tear gas fill the national news, the focus shifts to the destruction — and away from the personal story of Jacob Blake.
But not on this street.
"I just saw him," said one of his neighbors, glancing wistfully across the street. "He was grilling out Sunday ... I just saw him ..."
