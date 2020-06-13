Snyder: Quarantining between the covers of a good book

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since 2009, Kenosha News readers have shared their favorites each spring in Liz’s Book Club.

Thus far, the “club” has listed more than 1,000 titles — and counting!

Our 12th “Book Club” edition — which ran in last Sunday’s Kenosha News — contains about 130 suggestions, sent in by 35 enthusiastic readers.

With the coronavirus shutting down so many summer events, we need books more than ever to entertain us, help us “travel” to different places, worlds and even time periods and, yes, comfort us.

As Thom Sczygielski, a Liz’s Book Club regular, said of reading during a global pandemic: “Reading to me is like having a friend, a comfort while we have to stay inside.” (It also works if you haul out a lounge chair and hit the books in your backyard or at the beach.)

We heard from people who love non-fiction (“The Splendid and the Vile” by “The Devil in the White City” author Erik Larson), memoirs (“Educated,” the 2018 book by Tara Westover, detailing how she breaks away from her survivalist Mormon family in order to go to college) and laugh-out-loud books (“Free Country: A Penniless Adventure the Length of Britain” by George Mahood).