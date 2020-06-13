Snyder: Quarantining between the covers of a good book

Since 2009, Kenosha News readers have shared their favorites each spring in Liz’s Book Club.
Thus far, the “club” has listed more than 1,000 titles — and counting!
Our 12th “Book Club” edition — which ran in last Sunday’s Kenosha News — contains about 130 suggestions, sent in by 35 enthusiastic readers.
With the coronavirus shutting down so many summer events, we need books more than ever to entertain us, help us “travel” to different places, worlds and even time periods and, yes, comfort us.
As Thom Sczygielski, a Liz’s Book Club regular, said of reading during a global pandemic: “Reading to me is like having a friend, a comfort while we have to stay inside.” (It also works if you haul out a lounge chair and hit the books in your backyard or at the beach.)
We heard from people who love non-fiction (“The Splendid and the Vile” by “The Devil in the White City” author Erik Larson), memoirs (“Educated,” the 2018 book by Tara Westover, detailing how she breaks away from her survivalist Mormon family in order to go to college) and laugh-out-loud books (“Free Country: A Penniless Adventure the Length of Britain” by George Mahood).
Some folks were inspired by personal stories (“Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service” by actor Gary Sinise) or were entertained by audio books (“The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett’s novel about two siblings and the past they can’t escape, narrated by actor and American treasure Tom Hanks).
A lot of new titles were sent in, along with a generous dose of classic tales like “The Day of the Jackal” by Frederick Forsyth, “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott and “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” the rollicking science fiction book series by Douglas Adams, which aims to give the answer to the “Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe and Everything.”
Readers have encouraged others to read popular series, too, like the romantic, time traveling “Outlander” adventures.
And after more than a decade of compiling book club picks, I hold these truths to be self-evident: Authors John Grisham and David Baldacci will never go out of style.
We really appreciate the wide range of titles and — here’s the dirty little secret of this annual book club — I get great ideas for my own reading list, too.
A few more picks
Enjoy this year’s book picks, and here are a few more, which arrived in the mail Friday afternoon, past the presstime for our Sunday “Book Club” pages.
Norm Gentry wrote in to recommend “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCullough. The historian tells the story of the settlement of the “Northwest Territory” shortly after the Revolutionary War. “This territory northwest of the Ohio River contained five future states,” Gentry said, “including Wisconsin.”
The book, he said, “tells how five major characters and their families created a town in the wilderness. Through their lives, one sees a unique American story of people whose ambition, courage and sense of high purpose remains today in the American dream.”
He also recommends “A Life on the Edge” by Sheila Weller, a biography of actress Carrie Fisher. “It tells the story of a woman who was much more than just Princess Leia of ‘Star Wars.’ The book shows the good, and sometimes dark, experiences Carrie dealt with throughout her life,” Gentry said.
And the winner is ...
Everyone who reads books is a winner; however, we do give out a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card each year as a way of thanking our readers for taking the time to send in picks for “Liz’s Book Club.” (The name is drawn at random; we don’t play favorites!)
It may have my name on the top, but without all of you, there is no book club.
This year, Jose Martinez is our winner. His reading list includes “Alan Ameche: The Story of the Horse,” a biography of the Kenosha native football legend written by Dan Manoyan, a sportswriter at the Kenosha News, the Waukegan News-Sun, the Dallas Morning News and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Manoyan died on April 20 at his home in Kenosha.
Thanks again to everyone who made this another successful edition of Liz’s Book Club. Don’t forget to stay safe, practice your social distancing etiquette and get busy reading.
