Snyder: Raise a glass to the Biergarten and virtual camping

With everything from the National Memorial Day Concert to high school graduation ceremonies going the virtual route, is it any surprise that you can also “camp” this weekend from the comfort of your home?

It’s like that old saying about “the next best thing to being there.” Bonus: No mosquitoes!

The WI Go Camp-in takes places from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, but you can get ready in advance by posting photos of your at-home camp — whether it’s a living room pillow fort or an actual tent in your backyard — at the Google site, https://sites.google.com/view/wi-go-camp-in/home.

This event is hosted by Friends of Wisconsin State Parks and our own state park, Richard Bong State Recreation Area, is taking part.

“People love our state parks, and we want everyone to know how much we miss the campers,” said Bong naturalist Beth Goeppinger. “This is a way to reach out to our campers.”

The free live streaming event will be available to view on YouTube, she said, and will feature music, a crafting project, a visit to a frog pond, night sky viewing and a video on feeding a turtle. Goeppinger will give a talk about how to cook and eat dandelions.