Snyder: Raise a glass to the Biergarten and virtual camping

With everything from the National Memorial Day Concert to high school graduation ceremonies going the virtual route, is it any surprise that you can also “camp” this weekend from the comfort of your home?
It’s like that old saying about “the next best thing to being there.” Bonus: No mosquitoes!
The WI Go Camp-in takes places from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, but you can get ready in advance by posting photos of your at-home camp — whether it’s a living room pillow fort or an actual tent in your backyard — at the Google site, https://sites.google.com/view/wi-go-camp-in/home.
This event is hosted by Friends of Wisconsin State Parks and our own state park, Richard Bong State Recreation Area, is taking part.
“People love our state parks, and we want everyone to know how much we miss the campers,” said Bong naturalist Beth Goeppinger. “This is a way to reach out to our campers.”
The free live streaming event will be available to view on YouTube, she said, and will feature music, a crafting project, a visit to a frog pond, night sky viewing and a video on feeding a turtle. Goeppinger will give a talk about how to cook and eat dandelions.
“I’m hoping people send in photos of their campsites — in their houses, basements or backyards — ahead of time if possible to be used during the virtual event,” she said. “There will be a live emcee, interspersed with recorded videos. We also have a live chat function, and people can send in their questions.”
The Friends of Wisconsin State Parks is “an umbrella group that supports Friends groups for each park,” Goeppinger said. “These are volunteers who love and support their local parks. We’d be nothing without these Friends groups. They are vital.” (Bong’s “Friends” group is the Bong Naturalist Association, which hosts several programs at Bong throughout the year.)
Virtual camping is the only type of camping allowed for now at Bong, which is open only for day use. Also, visitors must purchase an annual state park pass in advance to visit Bong. Once there, visitors will find there are no restrooms, playgrounds or drinking fountains open yet. (So plan accordingly.) There are also no programs until future notice.
“We know how important it is for people to be in nature right now,” Goeppinger said, and the park has been attracting 200 to 500 visitors a day since reopening last month. (For comparison, about 7,300 people visited Bong during Memorial Day Weekend in 2019.)
Prost!
In a very welcome bit of Memorial Day Weekend news, the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park will be open noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
There will be changes, starting with the tables, which have been spaced 8 feet apart to allow for social distancing. Also, no outside seating will be allowed. (Leave your chairs at home.) Once people are seated, they will not be allowed to move tables.
Other changes: Staffers will wear face masks; hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the biergarten; there will be one way in and way one out; the pavilion will be closed, with food ordering moved outside with its own designated line; and food and beverages will be served on disposable trays, except for patrons who bring their own mug. Also, all kitchen staff will be required to wear gloves and masks and will sanitize surfaces throughout their shift.
Whew! That seems like a lot of changes, but we’re pretty sure the bottom line for most visitors will be: Is the beer cold and the pretzel warm? Then let’s get this party started!
