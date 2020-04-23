Snyder: Read all about it: Library reopening!

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For library fans — a group I wholeheartedly belong to — news that we can check out new materials is most welcome.

The Kenosha libraries closed after March 15 as part of the safer-at-home directive that has shuttered much of the state to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.

That final day saw a “mad dash” in local branches as patrons snapped up books, movies and other materials to help get them through prolonged time at home. I was there and watched one man practically weep because he couldn’t find any “Game of Thrones” DVDs on the shelf. I tried to interest him in prior seasons of “Call the Midwife” without success. His loss.

This reopening, however, is limited to curbside service only. Also, patrons will only have access to materials still inside the Southwest Library building. The local library system is part of a large catalog consortium, giving local library users access to a wide range of materials, but the libraries are not allowed to share items outside their own buildings at this time.