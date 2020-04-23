Snyder: Read all about it: Library reopening!

For library fans — a group I wholeheartedly belong to — news that we can check out new materials is most welcome.
The Kenosha libraries closed after March 15 as part of the safer-at-home directive that has shuttered much of the state to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.
That final day saw a “mad dash” in local branches as patrons snapped up books, movies and other materials to help get them through prolonged time at home. I was there and watched one man practically weep because he couldn’t find any “Game of Thrones” DVDs on the shelf. I tried to interest him in prior seasons of “Call the Midwife” without success. His loss.
This reopening, however, is limited to curbside service only. Also, patrons will only have access to materials still inside the Southwest Library building. The local library system is part of a large catalog consortium, giving local library users access to a wide range of materials, but the libraries are not allowed to share items outside their own buildings at this time.
“I know this isn’t perfect,” said Barbara Brattin, director of the Kenosha County Library System. “People are anxious to get back in the door. But please know that we are keeping everyone’s health in mind. We are mandated to follow social distancing and are limited as to how many employees can be in one area of the library at a time.”
Once it was announced that libraries could offer some services, Brattin said they received “more than 100 emails requesting items. We are busy filling these requests.”
The good news is: You can check out more stuff and still keep whatever library items you have at home at least through the end of June. That’s plenty of time to finally read “War and Peace” if you are so inclined or, at our house, check out the IFC series “Documentary Now!” in between “Inspector Lewis” mysteries. We read, too, of course, but not Tolstoy.
The curbside pickup service is available at the Southwest Library from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. However, you cannot just show up but should contact the library ahead of time (call 262-564-6136 or email refdesk@mykpl.info) to request materials. You’ll then get a call to set up a time to pick up your order.
Whatever you do check out, you’ll have to hang onto for now.
“We won’t be accepting returns just yet,” Brattin said. “There’s a lot of quarantining and cleaning logistics to work out, and we want to make sure we have our process worked out perfectly before we handle things coming back. We’re hoping to start accepting returns by May 1.”
‘KPL to Go’
A cool new service they’re offering is “KPL to Go, or Bag of 10.”
“Patrons can tell us what they like to read or a subject of interest, and we’ll fill a bag with 10 items we would recommend,” Brattin said. “This is especially fun for children. We’ll even include a note in the bag from the person who selected the items for you.”
Choosing the “KPL to Go” option, she said, “It would be fun to see what they choose for you — you take a chance and if you don’t like it, you don’t like it. But you just might discover a new author you’ve never heard of before.”
At the Community Library
“Staying flexible” is how Community Library Director LeeAnn Briese describes working through the coronavirus shutdown.
Starting today, curbside pickup will be offered at both the Salem and Twin Lakes Community Library branches.
This is welcome news for the library’s patrons, she said.
“The minute the governor announced libraries could start curbside pickup, we started getting emails from patron asking when they could start coming here,” she said. “We know everyone is eager to get new materials.”
While the library buildings are still closed, the Community Library staff has been busy offering programs such as Facebook Live storytimes and other virtual offerings.
The Community Library branches were last open on March 16, and Briese said those final few days “were very busy. Some people here made jokes about books disappearing like toilet paper. It was a mad rush as soon as the information was released that we had to close for a while.”
During the shutdown, she said, library staffers “have used that time to work on offering virtual programming and continuing developing professional skills through online training and webinars. The staff is still meeting online and is busy planning future programs.”
Overall, she emphasized, “I’ve been really impressed by our staff members. They are taking this time to really beef up their training with online services. We’ve been thrown off our regular routine and have done an excellent job of figuring it out and staying flexible.” New materials checked out with the curbside service will be due at the end of June, along with any Community Library materials that were checked out before March 16.
