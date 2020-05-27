Snyder: Readers miss the drive-in, enjoy the views

There are no politics allowed on this page (thank goodness!); users are asked just to post where the view is from. So far, “the only continent I have not seen is Antarctica,” Mulligan said.

If you want to do more than just enjoy the view, you can turn this into a DIY project. Mulligan’s sister, Kathy Nelson, paints some of the scenes from the page.

And for even more of a project, you might realize — as I did — that my own yard needs some serious TLC to become View From My Window worthy. Until then, I’ll just be a view voyeur.

Kale and donations

A Pleasant Prairie woman, who asked that her name not appear in this column, claims she’s “really lazy,” but I beg to differ. Her coronavirus shutdown list is exhausting and contains more activities than I managed in the entire 1990s.

Here’s her “eclectic list, half-done and half-to-do”: Bird watching; putting kale and apples into a food dehydrator; donating once a week, every week; reading “something outside of my comfort zone, like the other guy’s opinion”; and watching Court TV, including listening to the Supreme Court arguments, broadcast live. “It’s almost too good to be true — a front-row seat to history,” she said.

For the birds