Snyder: Rode's Camera shop finds itself in political storm

When we first wrote about the destruction of Rode’s Camera Shop — which was burned down Aug. 24 during rioting that also claimed other Uptown businesses and the Danish Brotherhood Lodge — the reaction from the community was of shock, loss and lots of love.
The store first opened in 1911 and had been a fixture in the community for more than a hundred years.
Tom Gram and Paul Willette purchased the business from their former employer, John Rode, about eight years ago.
The business was much more than a camera shop — although they happily would have sold you a camera. Gram and Willette also did school and youth sports league photos, business events, commercial and family photos.
Maybe even more than that, Rode’s helped preserve precious family memories with photo restoration work.
Now this business finds itself in somewhat of a political firestorm.
When President Trump’s team was planning Tuesday’s visit to Kenosha, Gram and Willette were contacted about meeting with Trump.
They politely declined.
“Me and Paul just agreed that we don’t want to feed into this propaganda machine with the Trump election. We don’t want to be part of it,” Gram said. “I don’t believe in anything he stands for, and I’m not going to act happy and shake hands with him.”
End of story, right?
Not exactly.
Former owner John Rode — whose family started the business — met with Trump Tuesday and was identified as the business owner. Rode appeared on video with Trump and other officials and local business owners at the site of the burned-down B&L Office Furniture on 60th Street.
“John Rode III, owner of Rode’s Camera Shop,” President Trump is heard saying on TV as he introduces Rode, who still owns the property at 2204 Roosevelt Road.
Rode was in front of TV cameras during the tour and commended Trump’s response to the unrest.
“I just appreciate President Trump coming today, everybody here does,” Rode said. “We’re so thankful we got the federal troops here. Once they got here things did calm down quite a bit.” (Gov. Tony Evers activated the state’s National Guard on Aug. 24, the same day Rode’s Camera Shop was burned.)
Since Trump’s visit, Rode’s comments were covered by several TV news reports, including WTMJ-Channel 4 Milwaukee.
On Wednesday, Gram said Rode “was by no means trying to deceive anyone. I just talked with John this morning, and he’s very upset by it. He did not misrepresent himself; the president identified him as the business owner.”
Gram said one thing Rode was told before meeting Trump was “you cannot correct the president. John (Rode) wanted us to be there, but we chose not to. He did the appearance for the community, hoping to get some funding to help out, and it totally backfired on him. He’s not happy about it.”
For his part, Gram has “been getting some hate emails about not going to meet Trump. They said ‘the president is coming here to help you.’ We didn’t want this to turn into a zoo, and it has turned into a zoo.”
He added that he’s received “a lot more good emails than nasty ones, but it’s still upsetting.”
What’s left of the local business, which meant so much to so many people, is a pile of rubble and two wooden signs — painted by Rode and his grandchildren — marking its legacy.
This was a place where memories could be preserved for future generations. Now it’s just a memory itself.
When the dust clears from this political dustup, those memories should be happy ones.
Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
