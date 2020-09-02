Snyder: Rode's Camera shop finds itself in political storm

Gram said one thing Rode was told before meeting Trump was “you cannot correct the president. John (Rode) wanted us to be there, but we chose not to. He did the appearance for the community, hoping to get some funding to help out, and it totally backfired on him. He’s not happy about it.”

For his part, Gram has “been getting some hate emails about not going to meet Trump. They said ‘the president is coming here to help you.’ We didn’t want this to turn into a zoo, and it has turned into a zoo.”

He added that he’s received “a lot more good emails than nasty ones, but it’s still upsetting.”

What’s left of the local business, which meant so much to so many people, is a pile of rubble and two wooden signs — painted by Rode and his grandchildren — marking its legacy.

This was a place where memories could be preserved for future generations. Now it’s just a memory itself.

When the dust clears from this political dustup, those memories should be happy ones.

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

