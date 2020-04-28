Snyder: Sign of the times: Yard signs support small businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Like a lot of small business owners, Becky Scheckel is just trying to stay afloat through the coronavirus-fueled shutdown.

That means Scheckel — who operates Skyprint Media with her husband, Matt — has had to get creative and work with other business owners.

“I am part of a Small Business Owner’s Group on Facebook, which consists of 60 small businesses in our area,” Scheckel said.

The group’s founder, Kristina Ochoa of KidWise Playspace, started a GoFundMe Page to help the businesses cover rent payments.

That’s where Scheckel comes in.

As part of the effort, Scheckel’s business is selling yard signs that support the businesses in the group.

“I had been brainstorming ways to bring more attention to the GoFundMe page,” she explained. “I thought it would be great to see yard signs around town that help support the community as well as support our small businesses.”

Proceeds from the signs — which you can buy for $10 — go toward the GoFundMe fundraiser.

In the first few days since launching the project, Scheckel had already sold more than 100 yard signs and is taking orders for more.