Snyder: Sign of the times: Yard signs support small businesses

Like a lot of small business owners, Becky Scheckel is just trying to stay afloat through the coronavirus-fueled shutdown.
That means Scheckel — who operates Skyprint Media with her husband, Matt — has had to get creative and work with other business owners.
“I am part of a Small Business Owner’s Group on Facebook, which consists of 60 small businesses in our area,” Scheckel said.
The group’s founder, Kristina Ochoa of KidWise Playspace, started a GoFundMe Page to help the businesses cover rent payments.
That’s where Scheckel comes in.
As part of the effort, Scheckel’s business is selling yard signs that support the businesses in the group.
“I had been brainstorming ways to bring more attention to the GoFundMe page,” she explained. “I thought it would be great to see yard signs around town that help support the community as well as support our small businesses.”
Proceeds from the signs — which you can buy for $10 — go toward the GoFundMe fundraiser.
In the first few days since launching the project, Scheckel had already sold more than 100 yard signs and is taking orders for more.
The best way to purchase a sign, she said, “is to send me an email at becky@skyprintllc.com. You can also call our office directly at 262-656-1262, but since we are not in the office due to the stay-at-home orders, we aren’t able to check the voicemail all of the time. When you send me an email, I will send over pickup information as well as payment methods. Currently, we have a PayPal account set up as well as accepting cash or check.”
She’s hoping the yard signs help spread support for local small businesses, much like the colorful hearts residents have been putting in windows.
“We thought this would be another great way to show that we are all in this together,” Scheckel said. “As hard as this has been, and will continue to be, on all of the local businesses in the area, it is great to see the love and support that everyone has for each other.”
The Scheckels started operating Skyprint in July 2015 at 2624 Washington Road. Besides printing jobs, Skyprint also does graphic design, marketing consulting, promotional products and social media services.
“We are not limited to working with just business-to-business,” she said. “We also take walk-in clients for things such as birthday invitations and wedding invitations and other items.”
The other small businesses in the GoFundMe group are: KidWise Playspace (Kenosha), Nest Playspace (Racine), Simply Spoken Therapy (Kenosha), Swimtastic Swimlabs (Kenosha), FitFam (Kenosha), Once Upon a Child (Kenosha), Little Sprouts Play Cafe (Shorewood and Mequon), BodyWise Wellness & Spa (Kenosha), Seven Keys to Escape (Racine), Milo’s Custom Jewelers (Kenosha), Natural Nails (Kenosha) and Outpour Fair-trade Boutique (Kenosha). You can learn more about each business as well as make a donation at http://gofundme.com/f/mvpya-help-keep-our-doors-open.
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
