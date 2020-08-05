Snyder: State Fair Cream Puffs coming to Kenosha Aug. 10

What to do when the Wisconsin State Fair is canceled?
Bring the State Fair to its fans!
State Fair staffers are rolling into town Monday — specifically into the Festival Foods store parking lot at 6000 31st St. — but they won’t be bringing the Giant Slide and hundreds of goats and bunnies (though that sounds AWESOME). Instead, they are bringing some of the fair’s iconic foods here.
And they really are rolling.
A refrigerated Prairie Farms truck will sell the State Fair’s Original Cream Puffs, Blue Ribbon Brownies and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Trying to avoid carbs and sugar? You can satisfy that sweet tooth by purchasing a cream puff bobblehead.
The local Traveling Cream Puffs visit is part of the fair’s “State Fair Necessities,” which also includes an online State Fair FairWear Store and a Fair Food Drive-Thru at State Fair Park in West Allis.
“When we canceled the State Fair on May 28, we took a few days to process what had just happened and our disappointment,” said Tess Kerksen, the fair’s public relations manager. “But we were right back at work that next Monday, working to create something absolutely amazing for our fairgoers.”
When asked how Kenosha got to be first on the list for the Traveling Cream Puffs, which go on to visit Appleton on Aug. 11 and the Madison area on Aug. 12, Kerksen said geography played a big role.
“Kenosha is close enough to Milwaukee that if we need to get more cream puffs, it’s possible to go back to the fairgrounds if necessary,” she said. “We know that people in the Kenosha area want their cream puffs.”
They’re expecting huge demand for the cream puffs and other items — with good reason. The Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff is the signature food of the annual event, and hundreds of thousands of the highly anticipated pastries are sold each year.
Weekend Drive-Thru
The “State Fair Necessities” has also included a Fair Food Drive-Thru, operating Thursday through Sunday at State Fair Park.
The Drive-Thru, which started July 23 and has two weekends remaining, offers food items from State Fair vendors.
Visitors drive the 2.2-mile stretch, lined with vendors offering fair food staples each week — including cheese curds, corn dogs, pizza — plus special menu items that change each week.
The Drive-Thru is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, through Aug. 16. Vehicles should enter State Fair Park via Gate 9, located at South 76th Street and West Pierce Street.
It’s no surprise that cheese curds — sold by the basket or the bucket — have been the most popular item so far, Kerksen said.
“The Drive-Thru has been amazing,” she said. “Some 20,000 cars came through the first two weekends. People are loving it. They are so grateful to have something fun like this to do.” (Look for the menu, posted at www.WiStateFair.com.)
And if you prefer to drive to State Fair Park to get your cream puff fix, a Cream Puff Drive-Thru will be open Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 6-9 and 13-16. The hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Order in advance on the State Fair website.
State Fair fix
If all those options aren’t enough to scratch your State Fair itch, you can order what I call “Wisconsin State Fair in a Box.”
Fair officials call it the Wisconsin Products Pavilion Box, which can be shipped nationwide for $68 and features fair favorites like sausage sticks, a caramel candy apple kit, fudge, Wisconsin maple syrup and dried Wisconsin cranberries. You can find this, too, on the fair’s website.
Kerksen said although she misses “the joy of everyone coming together this summer” at the State Fair, hosting these programs at least takes some of the sting out of the fair’s cancellation.
“As much as I miss the actual fair — with the animals, the exhibits, the entertainment — you do get a taste of the fair at the Drive-Thru and the Traveling Cream Puffs, and I love that.”
