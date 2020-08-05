Snyder: State Fair Cream Puffs coming to Kenosha Aug. 10

“The Drive-Thru has been amazing,” she said. “Some 20,000 cars came through the first two weekends. People are loving it. They are so grateful to have something fun like this to do.” (Look for the menu, posted at www.WiStateFair.com.)

And if you prefer to drive to State Fair Park to get your cream puff fix, a Cream Puff Drive-Thru will be open Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 6-9 and 13-16. The hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Order in advance on the State Fair website.

State Fair fix

If all those options aren’t enough to scratch your State Fair itch, you can order what I call “Wisconsin State Fair in a Box.”

Fair officials call it the Wisconsin Products Pavilion Box, which can be shipped nationwide for $68 and features fair favorites like sausage sticks, a caramel candy apple kit, fudge, Wisconsin maple syrup and dried Wisconsin cranberries. You can find this, too, on the fair’s website.

Kerksen said although she misses “the joy of everyone coming together this summer” at the State Fair, hosting these programs at least takes some of the sting out of the fair’s cancellation.