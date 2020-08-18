Snyder: Take me out (four more times!) to the ball game ...

We're in the homestretch, folks.
After a baseball season like no other, our local teams — the beloved Kenosha Kingfish and upstart K-Town Bobbers — will play their final four 2020 games, starting Wednesday.
Despite changes mandated by a global pandemic, our local Northwoods League franchise managed to pull off a 26-game season and keep historic Simmons Field busy for another summer.
Sure, we're wearing masks, sanitizing our hands and keeping our distance in the stands, but we still root, root, root for the home team.
In fact, we root for two home teams. The Kingfish and the newly formed Bobbers play all their games here against each other. That way, the players aren’t traveling out of Kenosha, risking more exposure to the coronavirus.
And even though those Bobbers wear black, they aren't the "enemy." Local fans have taken a liking to the new team, snapping up Bobbers hats and shirts and posing for photos with the Bobbers mascot, a giant beach ball named Bobby.
For the Wednesday and Thursday games, the Bobbers are the home team, with the Kingfish "at home" to finish out the season Friday and Saturday.
The final four games all start at 6:05 p.m. Here are the special features each day:
- Wednesday: The teams are hosting Teachers Appreciation Night, with a special online bundle deal. For $20, you get a ticket, a hat and a 2020 "Go Fish" T-shirt. To claim this special offer, purchase a ticket at www.kingfishbaseball.com and enter the promo code "TEACHERS" at checkout.
- Thursday: It's Second Chance Bobblehead Night! The team has three bobbleheads this season — the Batman-themed Batfish; Offish, a bobblehead patterned on "The Office"; and a "Harry Potter" bobblehead in the form of "Albus Bumblefish." When you buy an online ticket, use the promo code "BOBBLE20" (limit three bobbleheads per family) to get a ticket and a bobblehead for $10. Note: You won't actually get your hands on a bobblehead just yet, but you will receive a voucher and can claim that bobblehead at a later date, hopefully very soon.
- Friday and Saturday: For the final two games, the team is hosting post-game fireworks. This will be a nice break from all the non-sanctioned fireworks we hear in our neighborhood. (Seriously, people, it's almost September. Enough already!) To buy tickets, go to www.kingfishbaseball.com. You can also call 262-653-0900 or visit the team office at 7817 Sheridan Road.
Doug Gole, in his second season as the Kingfish general manager, said the team's staff "has been amazing, doing so much to make this season happen."
“It was a real challenge getting everything up and running,” he said. “We went from nothing to games in only a couple of weeks."
The support of the local fans, he said, is what made it all possible.
“We did it because Kenosha said they wanted us to. Survey after survey. Phone call after phone call: ‘We want Kingfish baseball.’”
As the season comes to a close Saturday, he added, "We want to thank you, the fans, for your continued support. 2020 will always be special, but none of it would've been possible without the help of the greatest fans in the Northwoods League."
At the ballpark
The 2020 Kenosha Kingfish season — like everything else this summer — has been impacted by COVID-19:
- Mask up! You'll notice a huge change right away: Fans and staff members are wearing face masks. Once you're in your seats, with no one sitting nearby, you can take the masks off. It's easier to drink beer that way!
- Batter up! Even in 2020, one popular feature of each game remains intact: the Miller Lite Beer Batter is still a thing. If that batter strikes out, beers are two-for-one, making this the most popular promotion at every game.
- Cheer up! Overall, the ballpark is a lot quieter, with capacity capped at about 25 percent to allow for social distancing, but the fans are still cheering, especially when the Beer Batter strikes out.
- Back to the basics: Food choices have been pared down to traditional ballpark fare: Hot dogs, brats, cheeseburgers, cheese curds, chicken tenders and french fries. There are also ice cream and snacks for sale.
- Isn’t this breaking an unwritten rule of baseball? Sorry, this summer, peanuts are not available ... even though they’re mentioned in the official baseball anthem.
- We'll always have the Toilet Bowl Race: Proving that even a dangerous virus can't stop our Kenosha traditions, the team's Toilet Bowl Race, along with the T-Ball Challenge, Ribbon Dance and Musical Chairs, bravely carry on.
Now, play ball!
