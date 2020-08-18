Snyder: Take me out (four more times!) to the ball game ...

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We're in the homestretch, folks.

After a baseball season like no other, our local teams — the beloved Kenosha Kingfish and upstart K-Town Bobbers — will play their final four 2020 games, starting Wednesday.

Despite changes mandated by a global pandemic, our local Northwoods League franchise managed to pull off a 26-game season and keep historic Simmons Field busy for another summer.

Sure, we're wearing masks, sanitizing our hands and keeping our distance in the stands, but we still root, root, root for the home team.

In fact, we root for two home teams. The Kingfish and the newly formed Bobbers play all their games here against each other. That way, the players aren’t traveling out of Kenosha, risking more exposure to the coronavirus.

And even though those Bobbers wear black, they aren't the "enemy." Local fans have taken a liking to the new team, snapping up Bobbers hats and shirts and posing for photos with the Bobbers mascot, a giant beach ball named Bobby.

For the Wednesday and Thursday games, the Bobbers are the home team, with the Kingfish "at home" to finish out the season Friday and Saturday.