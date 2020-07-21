Snyder: Take me out to the (socially distanced) ball game!

“It was a real challenge getting everything up and running,” he said. “We went from nothing to games in only a couple of weeks. It’s been amazing to watch the staff do all they have done to get us to this point. They have been fabulous.”

The support of the local fans, he said, is what made it all possible.

“We did it because Kenosha said they wanted us to. Survey after survey. Phone call after phone call: ‘We want Kingfish baseball.’”

After the first week of action, he said, “The people who have attended our games have almost universally been happy. We are still working to get better.”

The biggest news Gole had concerns bobbleheads, a key summer feature for avid collectors like me.

“Do not fret,” he said. “We will be having bobbleheads and will announce them very soon. Our friends at Festival, Twin Disc and Platinum Systems have helped us get some awesome bobbleheads.”

Like everything, the bobblehead distribution system is different this year.

“With all the delays in production and uncertainty, fans will get a certificate for the bobblehead and pick them up once they arrive later in the summer,” he said, adding, “We will grow your collection.”