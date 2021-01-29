Snyder: TGIF: A snowy anniversary and sweet Valentine's ideas

I’m not claiming to have caused the record snowstorm, but as the wind howled, I swear I heard karma giggling. And I haven’t cracked any jokes about Southerners’ irrational winter phobias since.

If that column’s 10-year anniversary played any part in our Tuesday snowstorm, I apologize. At least this time, we only got a few inches of snow and were quickly back to our regular winter routines.

I hope we can all meet back here in January of 2031. Until then, be safe out there and bundle up. Cheers!

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

How sweet it is (or not)

In our continuing effort to help everyone celebrate a happy Valentine’s Day — without resorting to a last-minute Walgreens checkout line gift purchase — we offer two fun ideas:

The Brookfield Zoo features animal adoption packages for Valentine’s gift-giving, including an option for people who just aren’t feeling the love this year.

The zoo offers patrons the chance to name a cockroach in honor of that not-so-special someone.