Snyder: TGIF: A snowy anniversary and sweet Valentine's ideas

It’s Friday, and we like to observe TGIF whenever possible, despite the frigid weather. This week’s installment features a decade-old mea culpa and some sweet ideas for Valentine’s Day:
Snow job
Wednesday was a milestone in my life — or, more accurately, in my Kenosha News life. It was 10 years ago, on Jan. 27, 2011, that my first column ran in the Local News section. Alert readers might recall that my Sunday entertainment columns started years earlier, on July 19, 1998, back when we had a weekend entertainment section.
Suffice it to say, that’s a lot of columns: 567 (as of this column) for the local section and well over 1,000 on Sundays.
All of which means you’ve been reading a lot of words from me. Columns run about 500 to 1,000 words, so if we average it out to 750 words each, my calculator tells me those 567 local columns represent roughly 425,000 words. Hopefully, most were spelled correctly.
That first column ran as the national media was broadcasting breathless stories about a few inches of snow that had paralyzed southern cities like Atlanta. Being a hardy Wisconsin resident who is used to wearing a parka six months of the year, I poked some good-natured fun at those weather weaklings.
We promptly were walloped by the 2011 Groundhog Day blizzard, when more than 25 inches of snow fell, stranding local folks — including me — until we could dig out from under all that wet, heavy comeuppance.
I’m not claiming to have caused the record snowstorm, but as the wind howled, I swear I heard karma giggling. And I haven’t cracked any jokes about Southerners’ irrational winter phobias since.
If that column’s 10-year anniversary played any part in our Tuesday snowstorm, I apologize. At least this time, we only got a few inches of snow and were quickly back to our regular winter routines.
I hope we can all meet back here in January of 2031. Until then, be safe out there and bundle up. Cheers!
How sweet it is (or not)
In our continuing effort to help everyone celebrate a happy Valentine’s Day — without resorting to a last-minute Walgreens checkout line gift purchase — we offer two fun ideas:
The Brookfield Zoo features animal adoption packages for Valentine’s gift-giving, including an option for people who just aren’t feeling the love this year.
The zoo offers patrons the chance to name a cockroach in honor of that not-so-special someone.
For a $15 donation, you can name one of the Madagascar hissing cockroaches that reside in the facility’s Hamill Family Play Zoo. The “Name a Cockroach” package includes a Certificate of Naming that can be filled out and shared with the recipient (or kept as a reminder that a cockroach bears that person’s name, if you have not-so-nice intentions). The name will be placed on the Cockroach Naming Board. Though the zoo is closed to visitors until March 1, photos of the board will be posted on the zoo’s Facebook page on Feb. 14. Isn’t that romantic?
To name a cockroach after your bug-loving sweetie — or your ex, who reminds you of a hissing insect — go to www.CZS.org/NameACockroach2021.
If the thought of naming a cockroach makes your skin crawl, the Brookfield Zoo has dozens of other animals available through its adoption program that would make a perfect Valentine’s gift for animal lovers, including a sea turtle named Pistachio, a giraffe named Arnieta, a red panda or one of the zoo’s adorable Nigerian dwarf goats. Unfortunately, you don’t really get to take the animal home. (If you did, one of those goats would be in my kitchen right now, enjoying a cheeseburger.)
Instead, your $35 contribution will go toward the care of the animal you choose for one year. You also receive a 5-by-7 photo of “your” animal, a personalized certificate of adoption, a species fact sheet, an Animal Adoption decal and an invitation to the 2021 animal adoption summer event. To ensure regular mail delivery by Feb. 14, orders must be received by Feb. 5. To purchase an Animal Adoption package, visit Brookfield Zoo’s website at www.CZS.org/AnimalAdoption or call 708-688-8341.
Still thinking about Valentine’s gift ideas — but are short of cash? Here’s a free deal: You have until Sunday to nominate a loved one to receive a heart-shaped box containing Wisconsin cheeses.
The fine folks at Wisconsin Cheese — an umbrella group for the nonprofit Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin organization — are offering 500 limited-edition cheese boxes.
Here’s the catch: You can’t buy one of these dairy beauties; you have to enter and win one for your sweetie. Through Jan. 31, you can nominate a cheese-obsessed person to receive this gift box by Valentine’s Day. Bonus: You can also nominate yourself! To enter, log on at WisconsinCheese.com/ForTheLoveOfCheese for rules and details. The good news? There is no purchase necessary to enter.
