Snyder: TGIF for family videos, chalk art and dance lessons

Another reader told us she’s having a great time at home learning dance moves using free online dance lessons through the Fred Astaire Dance Studios. You can find the free videos online at www.fredastaireonlinelessons.com. You’ll also find some free exercise videos and, if you’re serious about dancing, there are for-fee online lessons, too. Locally, our Pleasant Prairie Fred Astaire Studio has reopened for in-person lessons. Call 262-577-5859 for more information.

Missing the Pops

We’ve heard from plenty of music fans who will be missing this summer’s canceled Kenosha Pops Concert Band performances.

As a 28-year veteran of the Pops’ flute section, I can tell you the band members are sorry, too, to be missing what would have been the band’s 98th season.

Arlene Runkel tells us, “My husband Roger and I will miss our Wednesday Date Nights at Kenosha Pops Concerts this summer. For years, we’ve made the trek from Wheatland on our Harleys and sat in the front row with our ‘bike gear’ next to the other ‘older’ fans who trekked across the street.”