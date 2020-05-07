Snyder: TGIF for Kingfish masks, yeast and 'Good News' show

While we’re looking for — and sharing — good news stories during this pandemic, actor John Krasinski has gone all in on the concept.

“The Office” and “Jack Ryan” star launched a YouTube show on March 29 called “Some Good News” that focuses on (you guessed it!) good news stories.

Krasinski releases a new episode each Sunday. So far, he’s hosted a virtual prom, with guests including Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers and Chance the Rapper, and showed off fan recipes during a virtual potluck featuring Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart and David Chang.

He even brought on the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” to surprise a little girl who was supposed to see the show before the pandemic hit.

When you’re feeling stressed or are just looking for a quick pick-me-up, you can’t go wrong with “Some Good News.”

These photos have been featured on the Good Morning page (A2) of the print edition of the Kenosha News throughout the month of March 2020.

How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenosha

news.com or call her at 262-656-6271.