Snyder: TGIF for Kingfish masks, yeast and 'Good News' show

It’s Friday, and we’re still observing TGIF despite not being able to go out for a fish fry or catch a new flick in an actual movie theater.
While you order takeout from one of our fine local eating establishments and get ready to stream something from HBO (enjoy the free streaming options while you can!), we offer the fifth installment of our long-running series “Good News During Bad Times”:
Masks by phone
On Tuesday, we told you about the Kenosha Kingfish protective face masks, available on the local team’s website (kingfishbaseball.com).
After receiving a few calls from readers who don’t use computers but want to purchase the masks, we talked with the team’s general manager, Doug Gole, who said mask orders are also being taken over the phone.
“Please call our office at 262-653-0900 and one of our reps will help,” he said.
The masks cost $12 each and feature the Kingfish logo, showing the team’s mascot, King Elvis.
The masks are 100% polyester, with two layers of fabric and elastic ear straps.
And here’s a bonus: a portion of the proceeds from mask sales will be donated to the Aurora Health Care Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The face masks will ship within 5-6 weeks from purchase, are reusable and can be hand washed in cold water.
Gole said the face mask project — which has proved to be very popular — is just one of the special promotions the team has been doing. This week, the team is offering a Mother’s Day special for $29 that includes two ticket vouchers for a future game (the team is still awaiting word on its 2020 season), a make-your-own mimosas kit and doughnuts. Now, that’s a sweet deal!
All rise
Apparently, people really are jumping into home baking during this coronavirus shutdown.
And by people, I mean “other people.” I eat baked goods but haven’t been actually baking them.
A caller earlier this week reported, however, that she cannot find yeast in local stores, which is frustrating her efforts at making bread.
Here’s a tip: Tuesday evening, the Festival Foods grocery store on Green Bay Road in Somers had plenty of yeast available. As I promised the caller, I did not buy any yeast but left it on the shelves for those who are doing more than just watching “The Great British Baking Show” at home. (A sign indicated it’s one yeast package per customer.) Happy baking!
‘Some Good News’
While we’re looking for — and sharing — good news stories during this pandemic, actor John Krasinski has gone all in on the concept.
“The Office” and “Jack Ryan” star launched a YouTube show on March 29 called “Some Good News” that focuses on (you guessed it!) good news stories.
Krasinski releases a new episode each Sunday. So far, he’s hosted a virtual prom, with guests including Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers and Chance the Rapper, and showed off fan recipes during a virtual potluck featuring Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart and David Chang.
He even brought on the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” to surprise a little girl who was supposed to see the show before the pandemic hit.
When you’re feeling stressed or are just looking for a quick pick-me-up, you can’t go wrong with “Some Good News.”
These photos have been featured on the Good Morning page (A2) of the print edition of the Kenosha News throughout the month of March 2020.
