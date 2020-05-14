Snyder: TGIF for Sunday dinners and Jordan's DNA

It’s Friday, and we’re still observing TGIF despite not being able to go out for a fish fry or catch a new flick in an actual movie theater.
While you order takeout from one of our fine local eating establishments and get ready to stream something from HBO (enjoy the free streaming options while you can!), we offer the sixth installment of our long-running series “Good News During Bad Times”:
Sunday dinners
In late March, when the coronavirus shutdown was just starting, we wrote about Century Pub and Eatery, 5511 Sixth Ave., where co-owners Ron McGill and Ray Carriera have been delivering free meals each Sunday to the residents at the Prairie Ridge Senior Center in Pleasant Prairie.
It started as a way to use up inventory that had been purchased before the virus hit, but it has continued as a Sunday tradition.
The ability to just help out in a time like this is the driving force behind the effort, McGill told the Kenosha News.
“It makes me feel really good,” he said. “My big thing is, you have to take care of the older folks.”
Since that story ran, I’ve received several phone calls from Prairie Ridge residents, saying how much they enjoy those Sunday dinners. The meals have included ham for Easter, prime rib and stuffed peppers — all of which I’ve heard were delicious. One caller said Robin’s Nest Cakery sent along desserts, too. The Mother’s Day delivery included roses.
It’s great to see folks spreading love — and prime rib! — during such a stressful time.
No sweat!
ESPN has got to be thanking its lucky stars — and one lucky star in particular — for “The Last Dance.”
The sports network, which has had precious little in the way of sporting events to broadcast, is enjoying boffo ratings for the 10-part series “The Last Dance,” documenting Michael Jordan’s 1998 final season with the Chicago Bulls.
While I’ve heard plenty of folks, mainly on sports talk radio, rave about this series, I haven’t watched it at all.
As I remind my husband, Rex, “I lived through it when it was happening.”
Seriously. You couldn’t escape news about the Bulls during the Jordan glory days. Plus, my dad was a Bulls fans, so I grew up watching those games. (That’s why I know who Bob Love is.)
“The Last Dance” also reminds me that I had a very close encounter with Jordan, when he was a young NBA star.
I was working for the Shelbyville, Ind., newspaper in the winter of 1987 when I went to an Indiana Pacers game in Indianapolis. I was there to do a story on the halftime show, gymnasts from a Shelbyville elementary school.
This was in the old Market Square Arena. I sat at the table next to the guy running the game clock, right on the court. I doubt that would happen today, but it was a simpler time.
Before the game, one of the sportswriters sitting near me said, “Jordan is really good and fun to watch.”
Yes, he was. He played with a grace and exuberance that was thrilling to see up close.
How close? During the game, Jordan came off the Bulls bench and walked over to the table to check back into the game, waiting for a break in the action. He leaned over the table — and over me — to talk to the time keeper.
His sweat dripped on my head and my arm.
Yes, Michael Jordan’s sweat was on me.
Not only that, he touched my shoulder and apologized for sweating on me.
Yes, Michael Jordan touched my shoulder. And spoke to me.
Since that day, I like to believe a tiny amount of Michael Jordan DNA still exists somewhere in my body. It hasn’t helped my dunking skills, but maybe someday I can still Be Like Mike.
The final two episodes of “The Last Dance” air Sunday night, starting at 8 p.m. on ESPN. For the non-swearing version, watch it at the same time on ESPN2. And try to work up a sweat!
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
