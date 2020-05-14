Snyder: TGIF for Sunday dinners and Jordan's DNA

This was in the old Market Square Arena. I sat at the table next to the guy running the game clock, right on the court. I doubt that would happen today, but it was a simpler time.

Before the game, one of the sportswriters sitting near me said, “Jordan is really good and fun to watch.”

Yes, he was. He played with a grace and exuberance that was thrilling to see up close.

How close? During the game, Jordan came off the Bulls bench and walked over to the table to check back into the game, waiting for a break in the action. He leaned over the table — and over me — to talk to the time keeper.

His sweat dripped on my head and my arm.

Yes, Michael Jordan’s sweat was on me.

Not only that, he touched my shoulder and apologized for sweating on me.

Yes, Michael Jordan touched my shoulder. And spoke to me.

Since that day, I like to believe a tiny amount of Michael Jordan DNA still exists somewhere in my body. It hasn’t helped my dunking skills, but maybe someday I can still Be Like Mike.