Snyder: TGIF: From food drives to colorful foliage and dangerous sharks

It’s Friday, and we’re looking forward to at least a few more days of glorious fall weather.
As we enjoy the warmth and sunshine, we’re celebrating TGIF despite the ongoing global pandemic. This week’s installment features a food drive, fall color and some very annoying sharks.
Give a little, give a lot
People want to help. They just need to know how and where.
That’s what I’ve always believed — especially about our local community — and I continue to believe it, especially when we’ve seen so many acts of kindness throughout the unrest, rioting and destruction we’ve gone through in the past few months.
The First United Methodist Church congregation is making it simple to help out. Every other Sunday, the church collects non-perishable food and hygiene items — soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste — from 9 a.m. to noon in the church’s parking lot off of Sheridan Road at 60th Street.
Since April, they’ve collected almost 11,000 items “and people also give cash we use to buy perishable items,” said Debra Barrientos. “We collected $95 on Sept. 27, and we have a person here who can make that go for miles.”
“The need is great,” she added, “and we’ve gotten amazing support from people.”
The collected items are brought to the Grace Welcome Center and the Salvation Army for distribution.
Stepping up
As we said, it’s been a rough year, but community members are rising to the challenge.
Even some of our youngest members.
Support Local Journalism
Five-year-old Maddy Braun held a paperweight sale outside of her home last month and raised almost $100, given to Safe Harbor Humane Society. That’s quite a lot, considering the paperweights (which she painted) sold for $1 and included free lemonade and cookies. To make this even sweeter, her grandmother, Sue Braun, matched that $100.
We’ve also heard of lemonade stands, rummage sales and other fundraisers for local organizations. Remember: We’re all in this together, even if that’s hard to believe sometimes over all the shouting. A community rises when everyone is doing well.
Enjoy the show
If you’ve been outside lately — or just glanced out a window — you’ve no doubt noticed we’re in fall color season, a fleeting few weeks during which nature offers one last flourish before the gray days of winter set in.
The weekend forecast looks absolutely brilliant, so consider this your very strong push to do some fall color walking, hiking, biking, strolling and/or driving. Even if you just read a book (or nap, we don’t judge!) in your backyard under a color canopy of trees, don’t miss it.
The best part about being outside is the reminder that when nothing seems normal, the natural world, and its abundant possibilities, is there to remind you that this, too, shall pass.
The Wisconsin tourism department offers details on fall color through its Web site, www.travelwisconsin.com, or by calling 800-432-8747.
Last week, Travel Wisconsin said Kenosha fall color would peak in the fifth week of October. However, an update has moved that up to the third week, same as Pleasant Prairie.
Likewise, Racine should peak in the third week, along with Milwaukee and Sheboygan. Peaking now are Door County, La Crosse and the Green Bay area. And waiting until the fourth week of October to peak are Lake Geneva, Delavan, Madison, Dodgeville and Janesville.
‘Shark’ attack
Every week, we find a favorite story in the news. This week’s comes out of Oklahoma City, where two former jail employees and their supervisor face misdemeanor cruelty charges after investigators found they forced inmates to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat. At a loud volume.
“It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario,” Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said. “I would have preferred filing a felony.”
Prater is obviously a parent of young children and has had to endure the song, which was hugely popular a few years ago when its video was released online. It’s been viewed more than 6.5 billion times since then, which has to fall under the Constitution’s ban on “cruel and unusual punishment.”
Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.