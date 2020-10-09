Snyder: TGIF: From food drives to colorful foliage and dangerous sharks

The collected items are brought to the Grace Welcome Center and the Salvation Army for distribution.

Stepping up

As we said, it’s been a rough year, but community members are rising to the challenge.

Even some of our youngest members.

Five-year-old Maddy Braun held a paperweight sale outside of her home last month and raised almost $100, given to Safe Harbor Humane Society. That’s quite a lot, considering the paperweights (which she painted) sold for $1 and included free lemonade and cookies. To make this even sweeter, her grandmother, Sue Braun, matched that $100.

We’ve also heard of lemonade stands, rummage sales and other fundraisers for local organizations. Remember: We’re all in this together, even if that’s hard to believe sometimes over all the shouting. A community rises when everyone is doing well.

Enjoy the show

If you’ve been outside lately — or just glanced out a window — you’ve no doubt noticed we’re in fall color season, a fleeting few weeks during which nature offers one last flourish before the gray days of winter set in.