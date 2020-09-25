Snyder: TGIF: Weekend features 6 Feet Apart Art Fair, free outdoor exercise class

It’s Friday, and we’re looking forward to at least a few more days of glorious early fall weather. As we enjoy the sunshine, we’re celebrating TGIF despite the ongoing global pandemic. This week’s installment features an art fair, an outdoor exercise class and some very industrious canines:
Outdoor art fair
When COVID-19 forced the cancellation of most art fairs, Jessica DeBoer got creative.
In June, DeBoer, an elementary school orchestra teacher, organized the “6 Feet apART Art Fair.”
She and the other vendors “were so thrilled with the success of the first art fair that we couldn’t wait to schedule another one,” she said.
The fair is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the front yard at 4424 Taft Road (at the corner of Taft Road and Pershing Boulevard) and will feature items crafted by six vendors:
21st Avenue Shards: DeBoer started making jewelry out of pottery shards found in the yard of her former home, on 21st Avenue near Lincoln Park. The home’s previous owner, she said, was a potter and “over the years of living there, we found tons of pottery buried in the yard.” She also fashions jewelry from cork fabric, vinyl fabric and Lake Michigan sea glass.
Southport Quilters Guild: The guild “will have many beautiful quilted items for sale including wall hangings, placemats, table runners and small quilts for children,” DeBoer said. Also for sale: Fabrics and notions for quilters and raffle tickets for the quilt “Autumn Splendor.”
Sew Kathy: She will have “a variety of useful household items available including pot holders, dish scrubbies, towels, table runners, fleece pet beds and face masks,” DeBoer said.
Kathy’s Creations: Yes, a second Kathy! She will have “an assortment of cloth books, flower hair clips and charm earrings.”
Daab Creative: Luke Daab is an artist, designer, singer and songwriter living in the Chicago suburbs. He is also the author and illustrator of a children’s book, “Luke and Lunchy.” He will have prints and stickers, as well as copies of his book.
Sacks Appeal: Joyce Loomis (DeBoer’s mom) makes purses and tote bags out of high-end upholstery fabrics, cork fabric, vinyl and waterproof canvas.
The art fair is designed to allow for socially distanced outdoor shopping.
“I thought it would be good to have a nice variety of items for sale that would interest as many shoppers as possible,” DeBoer said, “but I also wanted to keep it small to discourage large crowds and give shoppers the ability to feel safe while attending.”
Parking lot fitness
Jesse Avery, who owns and operates the local Jazzercise at 8024 22nd Ave. (next to TCF Bank), is teaching another free, outdoor class open to everyone.
The class is 8 a.m. Sunday in the shopping center’s parking lot. Participants should come dressed to work out and bring water and hand weights (if they want to use weights).
The class runs 45 minutes and includes some strength training, low-impact dance aerobics and a stretch at the end.
For folks nervous about trying Jazzercise — or any sort of exercise class — Avery offers encouragement.
“You will work up a sweat and have fun, too,” she said.
Jazzercise, she added, “doesn’t require you to be a dancer or have any knowledge about fitness. You don’t have to be coordinated to try it, and you may want to come back and do it again.”
Sniffing out the virus
My favorite story of this past week comes from the Helsinki Airport in Finland:
As part of a test project, the airport offers free, voluntary coronavirus tests that only take 10 seconds — without a nasal swab being stuck into your sinuses. Instead, the program uses dogs trained to detect the virus by sniffing the sweat of arriving passengers, according to The New York Times.
Volunteers wipe sweat from their neck and leave the swab in a box. A trainer than puts out the box for one of the dogs to sniff.
The process takes about a minute. If the dog gets a positive result from the neck sweat, the person is sent to the airport’s health center for a free virus test. (That one most likely does involve a nasal swab.)
So far, two dogs are on duty, with more being trained. A star performer is an 8-year-old greyhound mix named Kössi, who learned to identify the scent of COVID-19 in seven minutes. Meanwhile, at our house, greyhounds Ruby and Seamus enjoy a life of leisure.
Ultimately, Finland is hoping to employ 700 to 1,000 coronavirus-sniffing dogs to cover schools, malls and retirement homes.
Next up: Could they train a dog to sniff out lost luggage?
