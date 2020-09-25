Snyder: TGIF: Weekend features 6 Feet Apart Art Fair, free outdoor exercise class

The class is 8 a.m. Sunday in the shopping center’s parking lot. Participants should come dressed to work out and bring water and hand weights (if they want to use weights).

The class runs 45 minutes and includes some strength training, low-impact dance aerobics and a stretch at the end.

For folks nervous about trying Jazzercise — or any sort of exercise class — Avery offers encouragement.

“You will work up a sweat and have fun, too,” she said.

Jazzercise, she added, “doesn’t require you to be a dancer or have any knowledge about fitness. You don’t have to be coordinated to try it, and you may want to come back and do it again.”

Sniffing out the virus

My favorite story of this past week comes from the Helsinki Airport in Finland:

As part of a test project, the airport offers free, voluntary coronavirus tests that only take 10 seconds — without a nasal swab being stuck into your sinuses. Instead, the program uses dogs trained to detect the virus by sniffing the sweat of arriving passengers, according to The New York Times.