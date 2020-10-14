Snyder: TGIF with a Pink Out! workout and COVID-friendly ghouls

Everyone is welcome, at all levels of fitness. As we said, participants are asked to wear pink that day. Since temperatures are forecast to top off in the mid-40s Sunday, if you don't have anything pink to wear, your nose will likely be a rosy shade!

Ghouls play nice

We're all trying to celebrate the Halloween season while still staying as safe as possible during a global pandemic.

If that means wearing a face mask while trick-or-treating or visiting a haunted house, so be it.

In that spirit of cooperation, the Boy Scouts of the Three Harbors Council are hosting Haunted Woods 2020 at Camp OhDaKoTa in Wheatland. This walk through “a spooky forest filled with ghosts, goblins, zombies and villains” replaces the Scout troop's annual haunted hayride, which proved more difficult to operate in this era of social distancing.

As one organizer told us, "This event was made possible by a lot of coordination between the Scouts and Racine County officials, who really praised us for doing our homework and putting an event together respectful of safety guidelines. This shows what sitting down and talking can do to make life great!"

Now, if only we could all be as respectful to one another as these "ghosts, goblins, zombies and villains" are. Cheers to you all! The Haunted Woods opens at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (Oct. 16-17 and 23-24), with the final tour starting at 9:20 p.m. Guests must register in advance as a carload at www.threeharborsscouting.org/hauntedwoods. The cost is $6 in advance or $9 at the gate. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Face masks are required and temperature checks will be conducted. Concessions will be sold.

