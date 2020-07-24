Snyder: TGIF with bagpipers and chalk art

It’s Friday, and we’re still observing TGIF despite the ongoing global pandemic. Here’s the ninth installment of our long-running series “Good News During Bad Times”:
The pipes, the pipes are calling ...
Bagpipes have been a part of William Edward Kelly’s life since he was a young child.
Now that he’s nearing his 93rd birthday, that hasn’t changed.
Kelly grew up in Chicago, home to the Chicago Stock Yard Kilty Band, and members from that band will be performing for Kelly — and the other residents — at 3:30 p.m. Sunday outside the Robin Way assisted living facility, 7377 88th Ave. So if you hear bagpipes in the area, you’re not imagining things!
“My dad has played the bagpipes since age 14,” said Glen Kelly.
The younger Kelly set up this performance for his father, who moved to his son’s Pleasant Prairie home about eight years ago and has been at Robin Way for two years.
The Kilty Band itself is almost 100 years old, and the elder Kelly — who was called Eddie in Chicago, but now goes by Bill — started performing with the group in the 1940s.
It was a role he relished until the 1980s. Even after he stopped performing, Kelly and his family would attend Kilty Band performances and gatherings.
“He’s so proud to have been in the group,” Glen Kelly said of his dad. “As a kid, I remember they marched in four parades on July Fourth in Chicago, and we would end up at a picnic at some alderman’s house. Mayor Daley loved the band, too.”
The band will march around and play on Sunday, which should be a thrill for his dad, Kelly said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started and assisted living homes have gone into lockdown mode to prevent the spread of the virus, Kelly and his family “have had a few window visits with my dad and were able to visit on the patio, wearing masks and sitting apart, but my dad wants to hug us. It’s also hard on my dad to not be able to get outside and walk around, which he likes to do.”
Glen Kelly doesn’t play the bagpipes but has been learning how to play the chanter, the part of the bagpipe that looks like a recorder.
“The chanter is what they practice with,” Kelly said. “It has a reedy sound.”
When the distinctive bag is added, you get that unmistakable bagpipe wail.
Playing the bagpipe “is like second nature to my dad,” Kelly said. “But it isn’t easy on the lungs. I don’t know how those guys could march in those parades and blow into that bag.” If you’d like to learn how to play the bagpipe (and who doesn’t?) contact the Chicago Stock Yard Kilty Band at www.sykb.com.
Chalk it up!
Here’s a chance to help spread some joy and use your creative side this weekend.
Kenosha Creative Space is taking part in a statewide public art project called Chalk the State.
To take part, stop outside Creative Space, 624 57th St., to pick up chalk between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Then use that chalk to decorate the sidewalks of downtown Kenosha with positive images and messages.
This is a fun, free, outdoor activity. Social distancing and use of masks by participants is strongly encouraged, of course.
“With so many summer events canceled this year, this is a great opportunity to get out with your family and friends and use social distancing while decorating the streets of downtown Kenosha,” said Kenosha Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola.
How are you enjoying this summer, during the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.