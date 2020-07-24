Snyder: TGIF with bagpipers and chalk art

“He’s so proud to have been in the group,” Glen Kelly said of his dad. “As a kid, I remember they marched in four parades on July Fourth in Chicago, and we would end up at a picnic at some alderman’s house. Mayor Daley loved the band, too.”

The band will march around and play on Sunday, which should be a thrill for his dad, Kelly said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started and assisted living homes have gone into lockdown mode to prevent the spread of the virus, Kelly and his family “have had a few window visits with my dad and were able to visit on the patio, wearing masks and sitting apart, but my dad wants to hug us. It’s also hard on my dad to not be able to get outside and walk around, which he likes to do.”

Glen Kelly doesn’t play the bagpipes but has been learning how to play the chanter, the part of the bagpipe that looks like a recorder.

“The chanter is what they practice with,” Kelly said. “It has a reedy sound.”

When the distinctive bag is added, you get that unmistakable bagpipe wail.