Snyder: TGIF with holiday lights

It’s Friday, and we’re still observing TGIF despite not being able to go out for a fish fry or catch a new flick in an actual movie theater.
While you order takeout from one of our fine eating establishments and get ready to stream something from Netflix or watch another DVD, we offer “Good News During Bad Times”:
Holiday lights
You may have heard of this trend and seen photos from neighborhoods across the country where people are hanging up holiday lights to add a bit of cheer to their communities.
Near my house, the Weathersby family at 1416 40th Ave. lights up the neighborhood every year for Christmas and Halloween.
Walking past their home recently, I spied Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus out front.
Billy Weathersby said his son, Cody, has “put out some Christmas stuff to make everyone one smile during this time.”
Thanks, Cody, and thanks to our neighbors the Aehlich and Acerbi families, too, who have lights shining each night. We would have lights up, too, but this year we actually took them down in a semi-timely manner. Bad timing on our part to stop procrastinating.
Grumpy old man agrees!
In my March 27 “Coronavirus Column,” I observed that social distancing and “safer at home” directives reinforce my dad’s philosophy that “nothing good can come from seeing people.”
I also paid tribute to the king of “grumpy old men,” Larry David, or at least for the semi-fictionalized version of Larry David who appears in his HBO comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” a riff on his life as a curmudgeon.
Now David — the real one, not the HBO version — has weighed in on the subject. In a Public Service Address video for the California governor’s office, he has strong words for people who aren’t social distancing.
“I basically want to address the idiots out there — and you know who you are. I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re going out, you’re socializing too close — it’s not good,” David says in the video. “You’re hurting old people like me — well, not me. I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you.”
He also makes the point that being mandated to stay in and watch TV is an introvert’s dream.
“The problem is you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV,” David says.
He concludes by reinforcing that time-tested dad philosophy, reminding people “nothing good ever happens going out of the house. You know that.”
As we head into the weekend, I hope you do get out of the house. Take a walk around your neighborhood and look for holiday lights or ride your bike through a park. Just remember: Smile and nod but keep your distance!
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
