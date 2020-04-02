Snyder: TGIF with holiday lights

I also paid tribute to the king of “grumpy old men,” Larry David, or at least for the semi-fictionalized version of Larry David who appears in his HBO comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” a riff on his life as a curmudgeon.

Now David — the real one, not the HBO version — has weighed in on the subject. In a Public Service Address video for the California governor’s office, he has strong words for people who aren’t social distancing.

“I basically want to address the idiots out there — and you know who you are. I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re going out, you’re socializing too close — it’s not good,” David says in the video. “You’re hurting old people like me — well, not me. I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you.”

He also makes the point that being mandated to stay in and watch TV is an introvert’s dream.

“The problem is you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV,” David says.

He concludes by reinforcing that time-tested dad philosophy, reminding people “nothing good ever happens going out of the house. You know that.”