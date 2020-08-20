Snyder: TGIF with Jazzercise, the Kingfish and some very special masks

The class runs 45 minutes, with a warm-up, some strength training and low-impact dance aerobics, and a stretch at the end.

“It’s called Blast 360,” she said. “It’s a full-body workout that will quickly fire up your metabolism, then leave you sweaty and smiling with a blast of cardio.”

For folks nervous about trying Jazzercise — or any sort of exercise class — Avery offers encouragement.

“You will work up a sweat and have fun, too,” she said, adding with a laugh, “and you will make new friends. If you come Sunday, we will say ‘hi’ to you — whether you like it or not.”

Jazzercise, she added, “doesn’t require you to be a dancer or have any knowledge about fitness. You don’t have to be coordinated to try it, and you may want to come back and do it again.”

Rounding the bases

With just two games left this season, Kingfish General Manager Doug Gole is all smiles — even if those smiles are hidden behind a face mask.