Snyder: TGIF with Jazzercise, the Kingfish and some very special masks

It’s Friday, and we’re still observing TGIF despite the ongoing global pandemic. This week’s installment features an outdoor exercise class and a thank-you gift several decades in the making:
Parking lot fitness
To say Jesse Avery’s first months as a Jazzercise franchise owner have been stressful is a huge understatement.
Luckily, she works out that stress by ... working out.
Avery bought the local Jazzercise business in December of 2019 and, just a few months later, had to find a new location. (The building housing the Jazzercise facility was sold, and the new owners announced a significant rent increase.)
Then, just weeks after renovating and moving into the space at 8024 22nd Ave. (next to the TCF Bank branch), Jazzercise had to shut its doors and move classes online, due to COVID-19.
The center is now offering smaller, socially distanced indoor classes for members and, this weekend, Avery will teach an outdoor class open to everyone.
The class is 8 a.m. Sunday in the shopping center’s parking lot. Participants should come dressed to work out and bring water and hand weights (if they want to use weights). The class is free, and the public is welcome.
The outdoor class, Avery said, “is a way we can all be together. We can have a good time and be social and also work out.”
The class runs 45 minutes, with a warm-up, some strength training and low-impact dance aerobics, and a stretch at the end.
“It’s called Blast 360,” she said. “It’s a full-body workout that will quickly fire up your metabolism, then leave you sweaty and smiling with a blast of cardio.”
For folks nervous about trying Jazzercise — or any sort of exercise class — Avery offers encouragement.
“You will work up a sweat and have fun, too,” she said, adding with a laugh, “and you will make new friends. If you come Sunday, we will say ‘hi’ to you — whether you like it or not.”
Jazzercise, she added, “doesn’t require you to be a dancer or have any knowledge about fitness. You don’t have to be coordinated to try it, and you may want to come back and do it again.”
Rounding the bases
With just two games left this season, Kingfish General Manager Doug Gole is all smiles — even if those smiles are hidden behind a face mask.
“I think in any way you can measure the season, it was a success,” he said. “We pulled off what few leagues have done. We brought baseball to the fans in Kenosha. We gave people a night out when it was needed most. There were a lot of challenges, and it certainly was dialed back with the limitations. But it was Kingfish baseball. The feedback was very positive.”
The 2020 season features two Kenosha-based teams: The established hometown Kingfish and the newly created K-Town Bobbers. Keeping both teams at Simmons Field lessened the chance of a coronavirus outbreak.
It also gave local fans two teams to support, Gole said.
“Having both teams in Kenosha really was a positive,” he said. “People jumped on the Bobbers bandwagon and grabbed Bobbers gear. People weren’t coming to our games in the past and buying the opposing teams merchandise! We gave the community another team to cheer for, and it was great.”
The season wraps up with a literal bang, featuring post-game fireworks Friday and Saturday, which seems perfect to Gole.
“The fans seem to be universally happy and are just thankful we are playing,” he added. “Kingfish fans are the best and are the reason we pushed through a lot of hurdles to make this work.” Both games start at 6:05 p.m. For tickets, go to www.kingfishbaseball.com.
A special thank-you gift
When I attended the Aug. 12 American Heroes Cafe gathering outside the Kenosha Moose Lodge, I came away with appreciation for the camaraderie these military veterans share.
I also came away with a package of face masks, thanks to Julius Mianecki and South Korea.
As Mianecki explained, “The South Korean government sent 500,000 masks to the U.S. to be given to Korean War veterans like me as a thank-you for our service to their country.”
He added that veterans of the three-year war that started 70 years ago “are in the high-risk category.” (“That’s true,” I replied. “They aren’t making any new models.”)
He was very touched by the gesture and wants the public to know about the gift from the South Koreans.
The masks were sent to the U.S. in May to help American veterans stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic and in honor of the 70th anniversary of the start of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Another 500,000 masks were sent to Korean War veterans in 21 other countries, including Britain, Canada and Turkey, that participated in the war under the auspices of the United Nations.
The South Korean government said in a statement it’s providing the 1 million protective masks “to the aging U.N. veterans of the Korean War to mark the 70th anniversary and to recognize their service and sacrifice.”
The masks were distributed throughout the country by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
If you’d like to meet Mianecki and other area veterans, head to the Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave., where the group meets 8 a.m. Wednesdays in the outdoor pavilion. The meetings are free and open to everyone. As a bonus, free Paielli’s doughnuts are provided. Bring your own beverage. At 9 a.m., the group recites the Pledge of Allegiance and sings the national anthem.
Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.