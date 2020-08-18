Snyder: The art of the new deal: KAA shifts classes due to COVID-19

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, events are operating differently this year.

As we’ve watched everything from Summerfest to the Downtown Kenosha Cruise-In car show fall victim to COVID-19 and its social distancing requirements, the Kenosha Art Association is scrambling to adapt.

“We’re doing what we can,” said Pat Koesser, a longtime member of the art association and the group’s treasurer.

The KAA’s major fundraiser, the Good Old Summertime Art Fair in June, had to be canceled, but fall art classes will go on.

Just in a different location and with a different look.

The KAA — celebrating its 70th anniversary this year — has moved its upcoming classes out of its Seventh Avenue location to the Kemper Center’s Katy Faulkner building (on the lakefront, next to the large parking lot).

As Koesser explained, revenue from the annual art fair was used to rent space from Kenosha Creative Space “but we can’t pay our rent right now since we lost that fundraiser.”