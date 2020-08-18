Snyder: The art of the new deal: KAA shifts classes due to COVID-19

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, events are operating differently this year.
As we’ve watched everything from Summerfest to the Downtown Kenosha Cruise-In car show fall victim to COVID-19 and its social distancing requirements, the Kenosha Art Association is scrambling to adapt.
“We’re doing what we can,” said Pat Koesser, a longtime member of the art association and the group’s treasurer.
The KAA’s major fundraiser, the Good Old Summertime Art Fair in June, had to be canceled, but fall art classes will go on.
Just in a different location and with a different look.
The KAA — celebrating its 70th anniversary this year — has moved its upcoming classes out of its Seventh Avenue location to the Kemper Center’s Katy Faulkner building (on the lakefront, next to the large parking lot).
As Koesser explained, revenue from the annual art fair was used to rent space from Kenosha Creative Space “but we can’t pay our rent right now since we lost that fundraiser.”
They could have moved to an upstairs classroom in the same building, “but the elevator isn’t working, and people didn’t want to have to carry artwork and supplies up and down stairs,” she said. “At Kemper, it’s all on the ground level, with lots of parking right there. Hopefully, this will be a win-win for us.”
Another advantage to the new location is space. Lots of space. Enough space for people taking the indoor classes to spread out. Also, everyone will be encouraged to wear a mask, which will be provided.
The KAA is still hoping to host its art auction in November or December “if we’re able to do it,” Koesser said. “If we can’t have an in-person event, it may move online. We’re looking at different options.”
Koesser, who first got involved with the art association in the mid 1980s, also worked on planning for the KAA’s 70th anniversary celebration, which — repeat after me, “because of COVID-19” — probably won’t be the big gala that was originally planned.
“But I did all this research,” she said, laughing, “so I hope at least to do a presentation on it, maybe at the auction.”
Despite all the challenges, Koesser keeps her sense of humor intact and reminds people that “working on artwork is very therapeutic. We all need to keep creating.”
Fall art classes
Fall classes offered by the Kenosha Art Association are: