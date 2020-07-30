Snyder: The Friday catch-up: Free books, labor breakfasts and my new T-shirt slogan

Read all about it

Harper’s magazine is available at RK News Hallmark Store, 5914B 75th St. (in the Pick ‘n Save plaza).

It’s no surprise that this month’s Kenosha issue has been very popular.

“We only have one left at the moment — it had a waiting list — but we are working on getting more from our supplier,” said Jessica Sherman, the store’s manager. “If we don’t have any copies in, we will take names and phone numbers and call customers when we restock.” You can call the store at 262-694-4055 or email rknewsinc@msn.com

No more concerts

We are sad to announce there will be no more outdoor concerts this summer at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum.

Of the six concerts announced, two were performed.

“Though we have precautions in place, we feel that hosting a gathering of people at this time of elevated COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County and statewide is ultimately not worth the risk,” said TJ Leveque, Hawthorn’s special event coordinator.