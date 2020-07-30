Snyder: The Friday catch-up: Free books, labor breakfasts and my new T-shirt slogan

As we head into the weekend — and the month of August — let’s clear some items from my desk:
Free books!
Author Tom McLaughlin has a new book out called “ABCs and 123s for Boys,” designed to help preschoolers learn the alphabet.
Part of the book launch includes free Kindle copies, available through today.
“My goal is to give away 1,000 copies to Kenosha, Racine and Walworth County residents,” said the Burlington-based author.
A free copy can be downloaded at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BZXN9G4.”
Each page of his book “features fun rhymes and scenes with Alex the Alligator (an amazing astronaut) to Zack the Zebra (ziplining over the zoo),” he said. Each letter in the alphabet is brought to life with a different boy’s name and character.
The book also helps children learn to count to 10 by counting frogs, fireflies, seagulls and sharks. The illustrations also contain “hidden surprises,” like ants sneaking away with picnic food.
The author was inspired to write his first children’s book after raising his own family.
“Tucking my kids in bed and reading to them was a ritual I loved for years,” he said.
And, yes, he is working on a book featuring girl’s names. You can see a sneak preview at his website, www.ABCsand123s.com. The book is available in eBook, softcover and hardcover, online and at bookstores.
Labor breakfasts
In my Sunday column on James Pogue’s Kenosha-focused cover story for Harper’s magazine, I mentioned that during his six-week residency here, Pogue attended the monthly Labor Breakfast.
That breakfast, I wrote, was one of my first assignments for the Kenosha News way, way back. “It’s great to see this local institution — hosted by the late Norm Buchholz for about 50 years — is still thriving,” I said.
Longtime Kenosha resident — and regular Kenosha News Voice of the People contributor — John Valaske pointed out that the Labor Breakfast Pogue visited was, instead, the breakfast hosted by Paul Whiteside for many years.
“The Whiteside breakfast was on the first Saturday of the month, and Norm’s breakfast was the third Saturday of the month,” said Valaske, who regularly attended both events. “The breakfast that is still going is the Paul Whiteside Labor Round Table Breakfast.”
Like so many events, those breakfasts are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopefully, this event will return. Until then, enjoy your pancakes safely at home!
Read all about it
Harper’s magazine is available at RK News Hallmark Store, 5914B 75th St. (in the Pick ‘n Save plaza).
It’s no surprise that this month’s Kenosha issue has been very popular.
“We only have one left at the moment — it had a waiting list — but we are working on getting more from our supplier,” said Jessica Sherman, the store’s manager. “If we don’t have any copies in, we will take names and phone numbers and call customers when we restock.” You can call the store at 262-694-4055 or email rknewsinc@msn.com
No more concerts
We are sad to announce there will be no more outdoor concerts this summer at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum.
Of the six concerts announced, two were performed.
“Though we have precautions in place, we feel that hosting a gathering of people at this time of elevated COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County and statewide is ultimately not worth the risk,” said TJ Leveque, Hawthorn’s special event coordinator.
He added that Hawthorn Hollow “may continue the series with ‘pop-up’ concerts through the remainder of the year” and thanks the public for supporting the nonprofit organization, which relies solely on donations and grants.
My new T-shirt slogan
Four of the world’s biggest tech CEOs faced a congressional grilling on Wednesday, with the heads of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google questioned by members of Congress for an antitrust probe. Not present was Twitter’s Jack Dorsey.
Still, our own Rep. James Sensenbrenner, who has represented Wisconsin’s 5th District since 1979, posed a question to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that only made sense to ask the missing Twitter boss. Sensenbrenner wanted to know why Donald Trump Jr. recently was locked out of his account for sharing a video containing COVID-19 misinformation. But that account is on Twitter, not on Facebook, as Zuckerberg reminded the GOP lawmaker.
I can sympathize with Sensenbrenner, 77, who may not be super tech-savvy (I’m not), but it’s his other comment that made me smile: “Being big is not inherently bad.”
Sensenbrenner was talking about the size of companies, but I am taking that to heart this summer, as I reach for another scoop of ice cream. Thanks, Jim!
How are you enjoying this summer, during the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
