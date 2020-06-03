Snyder: The show goes on as Pike River Concert Series returns

For our weekly entertainment update, including news on the Kenosha HarborMarket and other local events, see Page D1.</&h5>
As we face down another weekend in “The Summer We All Learned About Social Distancing,” the list of events being canceled continues to grow.
This week’s cancellations include the Bristol Renaissance Faire, the Somers July 4th parade and the downtown bike race and festival known as Food, Folks & Spokes. A decision on this summer’s Country Thunder music festival is expected June 9, but we’re not holding our breath.
We do wonder, however, if we could visit the Renaissance Faire if everyone suited up in armor and kept the face shields lowered. Might make it difficult to eat those turkey legs, however.
But there is a spot of good news: Hawthorn Hollow is planning an actual in-person Pike River Benefit Concert on June 12, featuring the local classic country band Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane.
The popular summer series usually features outdoor performances in the arboretum’s amphitheater, accompanied by food and beverages, with proceeds going to support Hawthorn Hollow.
Like most things in the age of COVID-19, however, this concert will look a bit different.
“Some changes were made to make this fundraiser safer in these strange days,” said TJ Leveque, the venue’s special events coordinator.
The “social distancing edition” of the concert series will take place at Hawthorn Hollow’s Pike House on the Ozanne Outpost property, located along the southern border of the Pike River at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road. The band will perform on the house’s front porch, with audience members spread out on the property.
“There is plenty of room to social distance at that location,” Leveque said. Also, the number of tickets sold will be limited to 30. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance.
If you’re going to the concert, bring your own food and beverages. It’s strictly a BYOB affair.
“We are testing the waters with what we can still do safely to raise funds at Hawthorn Hollow,” Leveque said. “We are a nonprofit organization that relies solely on donations and grants. And like most of the world, the pandemic hit us pretty hard. We closed down and canceled all events for the first time in our 52-year history.”
Canceled events this spring at Hawthorn Hollow include field trips, maple sugaring classes, wild flower walks, bird walks, observatory nights and the annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, Birds and Breakfast.
After reopening, Leveque said, “We’re trying to get back on our feet. After much consideration, we thought that, with the right precautions, we can put on a reasonably safe fundraising concert. We limited the size for the first time. We have had up to 300 people in attendance at a concert. Now we will only sell 30 tickets.”
Leveque said reaction to the concert plans has been positive, and they’ve already sold some tickets.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how the concert goes in this different venue,” he said. “If this concert goes well, we will probably learn a thing or two, make some adjustments and add some more to the summer schedule.”
He added of the event: “The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane are sure to play your favorite outlaw songs and put a smile on your face. And we guarantee a clean restroom.”
The concert is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Hawthorn Hollow. Tickets (limited to 30) are $20 and must be purchased in advance. Call 262-552-8196 to reserve a spot. More details are available at www.hawthornhollow.org.
PHOTOS: Lincoln Park Live: Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers
Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers — a band made up of Ade on vocals, Cameron Fair on cello and piano, Brittany Lumley playing multiple instruments and backing vocals, Roger Gower Jr. on drums, John Kulas on the bass and Joe Adamek on lead guitar — played a two-hour set at the latest installment of Lincoln Park Live in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., on Tuesday, July 17.
Here are a roundup of photos of the band performing at the event.
Betsy Ade and Well Known Strangers will perform at the Ranger Romp, beginning at 5:30 p.m. March 5 in the UW-Parkside Student Center Ballroom.…
Joe Adamek and Betsy Ade, seen above performing in Lincoln Park in July of 2019, will be playing outside The Addison today, starting at 2 p.m.
Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, seen here performing in Lincoln Park during the summer, are playing a Valentine’s show Friday night at…
Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave. in Kenosha, hosts an open mic each Monday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.