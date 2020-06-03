Snyder: The show goes on as Pike River Concert Series returns

After reopening, Leveque said, “We’re trying to get back on our feet. After much consideration, we thought that, with the right precautions, we can put on a reasonably safe fundraising concert. We limited the size for the first time. We have had up to 300 people in attendance at a concert. Now we will only sell 30 tickets.”

Leveque said reaction to the concert plans has been positive, and they’ve already sold some tickets.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the concert goes in this different venue,” he said. “If this concert goes well, we will probably learn a thing or two, make some adjustments and add some more to the summer schedule.”

He added of the event: “The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane are sure to play your favorite outlaw songs and put a smile on your face. And we guarantee a clean restroom.”

The concert is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Hawthorn Hollow. Tickets (limited to 30) are $20 and must be purchased in advance. Call 262-552-8196 to reserve a spot. More details are available at www.hawthornhollow.org.

How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

