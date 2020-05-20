Snyder: This weekend, go 'camping' on YouTube

Teams of up to nine people (of all ages) can register for free through 11:59 tonight. (They are asking for donations, but it is not mandatory.) To register, log on at https://gsmit.org/camp-in/

Participating teams will spend the holiday weekend “camping in” from home while completing (and documenting) different challenges, including a scavenger hunt, sidewalk chalk art, skits and developing a new S'more flavor.

A list of available challenges and point values will be emailed to team leaders at noon on Friday. Teams will be able to work on completing and documenting challenges until 2 p.m. on Sunday. At that time, all documentation must be submitted.

Prost!

In Memorial Day Weekend news of a more local nature, the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is working to open as early as Friday — if possible.

There will be changes, starting with the tables, which have been spaced 8 feet apart to allow for social distancing. Also, no outside seating will be allowed. (Leave your chairs at home.) Once people are seated, they will not be allowed to move tables.