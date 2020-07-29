Snyder: Today's TV landscape leaves me in the dust

When the Emmy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday morning, I was reminded again just how much television programming is available now. And how much of it I can’t watch.
In the world of TV, I am a stegosaurus happily munching on leaves while an asteroid hurls toward me and the rest of my species. Streaming? Premium channels? Quibi? Not happening.
At our house, you can watch the broadcasters we grew up with — ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, plus those upstart Fox and CW networks — along with whatever basic channels our tier of Spectrum Cable provides. It’s an odd mix; we have ESPN, IFC, Sundance, Hallmark, AMC, BBC America, plus assorted Discovery and National Geographic channels, but not Turner Classic Movies.
Notice I left out premium channels like HBO, plus streaming services Netflix, Amazon Prime, AppleTV+ and the latest sensation, Disney+. Peacock just started up, too, but for now at least, peacock remains a colorful bird and not another online service I have to download.
It used to be, when the Emmy nominations came out, I had seen most of the honored shows and/or performances, like ABC’s 1977 “Roots” miniseries or dramas like “Hill Street Blues.”
That started to change when HBO dominated the nominations, but I was usually at least familiar with those programs (“The Sopranos”), and the networks still had plenty of shows nominated.
Now? With so many platforms airing “television” shows — even the micro-video service Quibi, which you watch on your phone, scored some nominations — I have no hope of keeping up.
Mrs. Maisel may be marvelous, but since her show airs on Amazon, I’ve never seen it. Ditto for this year’s Emmy darling, HBO’s “Watchmen.”
Netflix scored a record-setting 160 nominations, boosted by the strong showing of its series “Ozark.” That one stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. It’s certainly beloved by critics, but I may never see a single episode.
Sprinkled in among nominations for streaming shows like “The Mandalorian” are a few nods to traditional broadcasters. Sterling K. Brown is nominated for NBC’s hit drama “This is Us,” and Oscar winner Brad Pitt earned an Emmy nod for his guest appearance playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on “Saturday Night Live.” That “SNL” episode was filmed remotely after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the show’s New York studio.
Here’s a Kenosha connection to this year’s Emmy Awards: Our own Mark Ruffalo is nominated in the “Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie” category for his dual role as twins in the HBO miniseries “I Know This Much is True.” Well, I know this much is true: It aired on a premium channel that is too rich for my wallet!
Reaching for ‘The Middle’
You may be wondering, just what is she watching on TV without access to streaming channels? Since you asked — and you probably don’t really wonder, but here you go — I find more than enough television to watch, from Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon’s network late-night shows (which I DVR and watch a day or two later) to “Masterpiece Mystery” on PBS and “The Great British Baking Show.” It’s also been fun to watch the vintage “Jeopardy” episodes that have been airing this month, if only for Alex Trebek’s evolving hairstyles.
My latest favorite TV show, however, is an old friend I rediscovered a few weeks ago: “The Middle.”
I was a regular viewer of the ABC sitcom when it aired — for nine seasons, starting in September of 2009 — and I may even love it more now.
It’s comforting to end your night with the Hecks, a family living in Orson, Ind., and trying desperately to hang onto their middle class status.
The core family cast is terrific — Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn play parents to three kids — and so are the recurring characters. My eyes light up when an episode features an appearance from the guitar-slinging youth pastor Rev. Tim Tom, who has a song for every occasion. You can find such Tim Tom classics as “Jesus Never Had a Midlife Crisis” on YouTube.
The Hecks’ neighborhood has its perfect family, the Donahues, along with its trashy family, the Glossners, headed by Brooke Shields rocking a mullet and acid-washed jeans. I’ve often thought “The Middle” creators should fashion a spin-off, telling the same stories from the point of view of the Donahues and/or the Glossners.
You might be wondering why I have this love for “The Middle,” a show Emmy voters ignored during its run. It wasn’t flashy or edgy or groundbreaking. Instead, it’s consistently well-written and knows how to use its talented cast. That it’s set in a small Midwestern city just adds to the appeal.
It’s a show about Middle America (hence the title) but really is about all of America — how we go to work, raise our families, drive each other crazy and hope the car lasts one more year and the kids can get into college.
“The Middle” is a classic that still feels relevant today as we face a global pandemic that has upended our lives. There’s plenty of sharp humor, but, most importantly, the show has a lot of heart.
If middle child Sue Heck (played by the wonderful Eden Sher) can maintain her insanely positive attitude through countless rejections from school teams and endless teasing from her brother Axl, we can all make it through this COVID-19 world. I bet Rev. Tim Tom would even a song for this! I’m told by my brother-in-law that “The Middle” is available on Netflix. I record it from the cable channel Freeform, which airs it on weekday afternoons. You can also find it on freeform.com.
Do you have a TV show that is helping you get through this pandemic? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
