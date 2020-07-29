Snyder: Today's TV landscape leaves me in the dust

You may be wondering, just what is she watching on TV without access to streaming channels? Since you asked — and you probably don’t really wonder, but here you go — I find more than enough television to watch, from Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon’s network late-night shows (which I DVR and watch a day or two later) to “Masterpiece Mystery” on PBS and “The Great British Baking Show.” It’s also been fun to watch the vintage “Jeopardy” episodes that have been airing this month, if only for Alex Trebek’s evolving hairstyles.

My latest favorite TV show, however, is an old friend I rediscovered a few weeks ago: “The Middle.”

I was a regular viewer of the ABC sitcom when it aired — for nine seasons, starting in September of 2009 — and I may even love it more now.

It’s comforting to end your night with the Hecks, a family living in Orson, Ind., and trying desperately to hang onto their middle class status.

The core family cast is terrific — Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn play parents to three kids — and so are the recurring characters. My eyes light up when an episode features an appearance from the guitar-slinging youth pastor Rev. Tim Tom, who has a song for every occasion. You can find such Tim Tom classics as “Jesus Never Had a Midlife Crisis” on YouTube.