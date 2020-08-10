Snyder: Traveling Cream Puffs a huge hit in Kenosha

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Super excited. And super nervous."

That's how Tim Gill was feeling Monday when the Wisconsin State Fair Traveling Cream Puffs event started in the Festival Foods parking lot at 6000 31st St.

As the steady stream of cars came through, Gill was also super busy.

"We had over 1,500 pre-orders for the Kenosha site," said Gill, co-director of Original Cream Puffs.

He showed up at 6:30 a.m. with a crew of 20 workers to set up tents and a payment system.

The drive-thru event was scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. but opened two hours early to start filling advance orders.

"We have over 15,000 creams puffs with us," Gill said, "and we expect to sell them all."

That proved to be a safe prediction: By 10:10 a.m., the three-packs of cream puffs were sold out for people who hadn't reserved in advance. Also available were State Fair Blue Ribbon Brownies and Chocolate Chip Cookies.

But Cream Puffs were the main attraction.