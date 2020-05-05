Snyder: Turning couch time into class time

Like a lot of people, I’ve been watching too much TV during this coronavirus shutdown.
I park myself in the den for “just a few minutes,” right before I’m sure to start cleaning the basement ... and, the next thing I know, it’s 11:30 p.m. and I’m heading up to bed.
But lately, I’ve discovered a program that combines television viewing with education. The fact that it involves adorable animals is a bonus.
Animal Planet — an old-fashioned, basic cable network — devotes several hours each Saturday to its series “The Zoo.”
I’d never even heard of the show until stumbling across it three weeks ago, but now I set my DVR if I’m not watching it live.
This season of “The Zoo” takes audiences behind the scenes of the Bronx Zoo. (Earlier seasons took place in San Diego.)
I had heard of the Bronx Zoo, but I’ve never visited (now I can’t wait to go) and really didn’t know anything about it.
Located 10 miles from Times Square in Manhattan, the Bronx Zoo cover about 265 acres and features more than 6,000 animals. There are also more than 500 staff members who care for those animals.
During each episode, we meet several of the animals, including an elderly kangaroo named Dave who suffers from arthritis. Other episodes feature everything from orphaned puma cubs to a fluffy flamingo chick. Outside the zoo grounds, staffers travel to Manhattan to rescue a wallaby living in an apartment. Other field trips venture to the Bronx Zoo’s “sister parks” in New York City — the Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium.
More than once during every episode — especially when someone is holding a purring tiger cub — I say to my husband, “That person has my dream job.”
A man who definitely loves his job is Bronx Zoo Director Jim Breheny. He appears often in “The Zoo” and should know the expansive grounds well. His first job, at age 14, was working at the zoo’s camel rides.
Besides meeting the animals, viewers learn about conservation efforts and gain a new appreciation for insects. Yes, bugs.
And if animals leave you unmoved, there’s always the architecture. The Bronx Zoo opened in 1899 and features classic Beaux-Arts pavilions.
‘Spy in the Wild’
For a view of animals outside of zoos, check out “Spy in the Wild,” part of the long-running PBS “Nature” series.
The “spies” in the title are robotic animals, equipped with cameras, that capture wild animals up close and personal.
The results are amazing, as animals interact with a spy orangutan, spy hippopotamus and even tiny spy turtle eggs.
“Spy” airs Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. on Channel 10 (and at 8 p.m. on Channel 11). Tonight’s episode is “The North,” featuring animals in the Northern Hemisphere, where a spy hummingbird films millions of butterflies and a spy beaver learns about building dams.
The final two episodes of this season are “The Islands” (May 13), traveling to the South Pacific islands and featuring a spy koala, and “The Poles” (May 20). That episode travels to the Arctic and Antarctic Circles and features spy penguins, polar bears, elephant seals and wolf cubs.
In a few weeks, I expect to have learned enough to qualify for an online degree in zoology. At the very least, when asked if I am ever going to start on that basement cleaning project, I can reply that first I need to help save the planet. Those dust bunnies can wait; so far, they’re not an endangered species.
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
