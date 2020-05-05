Snyder: Turning couch time into class time

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Like a lot of people, I’ve been watching too much TV during this coronavirus shutdown.

I park myself in the den for “just a few minutes,” right before I’m sure to start cleaning the basement ... and, the next thing I know, it’s 11:30 p.m. and I’m heading up to bed.

But lately, I’ve discovered a program that combines television viewing with education. The fact that it involves adorable animals is a bonus.

Animal Planet — an old-fashioned, basic cable network — devotes several hours each Saturday to its series “The Zoo.”

I’d never even heard of the show until stumbling across it three weeks ago, but now I set my DVR if I’m not watching it live.

This season of “The Zoo” takes audiences behind the scenes of the Bronx Zoo. (Earlier seasons took place in San Diego.)

I had heard of the Bronx Zoo, but I’ve never visited (now I can’t wait to go) and really didn’t know anything about it.

Located 10 miles from Times Square in Manhattan, the Bronx Zoo cover about 265 acres and features more than 6,000 animals. There are also more than 500 staff members who care for those animals.