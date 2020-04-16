Snyder: Virus can't kill our TGIF spirit

The National Society of Newspaper Columnists — there really is such a group — promotes this day “dedicated to increasing awareness of the importance and contributions made by columnists and journalists.”

How low can you go?

I’ve heard economists on the TV say we shouldn’t be celebrating low gas prices because it means the global economy is cratering.

Sorry! If we have to grit our teeth and suffer through high gas prices, we should also get to cheer for lower prices. With so many folks furloughed or working reduced hours, we’ll take any savings we can get.

Now if we could only take a road trip while it’s cheaper to fill our gas tanks ...

Egging you on

Pleasant Prairie’s Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a contest they call “an EGG-cellent Adventure.”

More than 20 businesses in the village have created colorful egg posters, placed on storefronts, carry-out or drive-thru windows.