Snyder: Virus can't kill our TGIF spirit

It’s Friday, and we’re still observing TGIF despite not being able to go out for a fish fry or catch a new flick in an actual movie theater.
While you order takeout from one of our fine local eating establishments and get ready to stream something from HBO (enjoy the free streaming options while you can!), we offer the third installment of our long-running series “Good News During Bad Times”:
Happy Columnists Day!
It’s no shock that this coronavirus shutdown has been hard on newspapers.
With most businesses shuttered or operating at a reduced capacity, there’s been a steep decline in advertising and, with it, advertising revenue.
That’s the business side of the news business.
On the editorial side, we’re still working to bring you local stories. We’re also celebrating National Columnists Day, which is Saturday.
That means you still have time to show some love (hint hint) to your favorite newspaper columnist. It could be me ... or our Sports Editor Mike Johnson ... or any of our local community columnists. Or me. Did I mention myself yet?
You can also celebrate famous writers who were also newspaper columnists, including Stephen King, who as a student wrote a column at the University of Maine, and Mark Twain, who wrote a six-day-a-week column for the Territorial Enterprise of Virginia City, Nev., in 1865 and 1866. Even the late, great novelist Kurt Vonnegut wrote magazine columns.
The National Society of Newspaper Columnists — there really is such a group — promotes this day “dedicated to increasing awareness of the importance and contributions made by columnists and journalists.”
Of course, the best way to show your support is by continuing to subscribe to and read your local newspaper. And for that we thank you. Now, read on!
How low can you go?
I’ve heard economists on the TV say we shouldn’t be celebrating low gas prices because it means the global economy is cratering.
Sorry! If we have to grit our teeth and suffer through high gas prices, we should also get to cheer for lower prices. With so many folks furloughed or working reduced hours, we’ll take any savings we can get.
Now if we could only take a road trip while it’s cheaper to fill our gas tanks ...
Egging you on
Pleasant Prairie’s Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a contest they call “an EGG-cellent Adventure.”
More than 20 businesses in the village have created colorful egg posters, placed on storefronts, carry-out or drive-thru windows.
The idea is to encourage people to snap photos of the different eggs while they are out, picking up essentials like milk or a takeout food order. Officials stress that you should follow social distancing guidelines while looking for these posters.
To enter the contest, “like” the bureau’s Facebook page (@VisitPleasantPrairie) and then post a photo to the page’s contest. The deadline to post a photo is 11:59 p.m. Monday (April 20). Note: Only one photo per Facebook account is allowed. The winner, selected at random, will be announced at 5 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook. The prize is a $50 gift card from a Pleasant Prairie business.
Sounds like a great plan: Order dinner to go, snap and post some fun photos and, maybe, win a gift card. See? TGIF is alive and well, coronavirus be damned.
How are you coping with the coronavirus shutdown? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.