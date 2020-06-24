Snyder: When life gives you lemons, host your own art fair!

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s an understatement: Jessica DeBoer likes to keep busy.

She’s the mother of two daughters, an elementary school orchestra teacher, a professional viola player and, for several years, she also organized the popular Fine Arts at First concert series.

With her abundant hours of free time — I’m being sarcastic here — she’s a runner and a jewelry maker.

And she wasn’t about to let a little thing like a global pandemic sideline her love of taking part in summer art fairs.

As she explains: “I have been doing art fairs with my mom for the past seven summers. We both work full-time, so this is just something we do for fun. We have specific shows we do throughout the summer, about one each month. As COVID-19 started causing more and more cancellations, we watched with dismay as each one of our shows scheduled for this summer was canceled.

“We understand why organizers have decided to cancel shows — large crowds are just not a good idea at this time, and they want to keep shoppers and vendors safe and healthy.”

But they were still disappointed.

That’s when DeBoer got creative.