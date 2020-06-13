Society's Assets: Ability in the Time of COVID-19

There’s no question about it: the coronavirus pandemic has uprooted our lives in many different ways.
We are concerned about finances, our health and safety, education, missing loved ones and events, and when we will ever see some normalcy again. These past few months have meant big changes for everyone.
Unexpectedly, some of those changes have been positive, especially for people with disabilities. The safer at home order forced us as a society to explore how to learn, work, socialize, and take care of errands remotely. For many disabled students, the option to take classes online has made school more accessible. Health concerns can get in the way of attendance, and being able to complete work and attend classes at home means they can still be part of the class.
This goes for disabled employees as well. As much of the world moved to working from home, disabled employees saw opportunities to set up their workspace as they need, avoid transportation snafus, and take care of their health needs while maintaining their jobs. Accommodations that were seen as excessive, beyond policy, or unreasonable, like remote work stations or attending meetings by video call, are commonplace now. This lockdown drove us to be resourceful and try new solutions, many of which increase accessibility.
Socializing has changed too. We’ve learned to use video messaging, play online games, have watch parties, and even attend church services virtually. For many disabled people, being able to attend these events remotely means they are no longer left out if they can’t get to a physical location. These virtual social gatherings also bring together friends and family from around the world.
Grocery delivery, curbside pickup for restaurants and stores, designated shopping hours for vulnerable populations, and virtual health appointments have made errands simpler and easier for people with disabilities, although not all these services are available for everyone. And finally, virtual tours of museums and galleries, video concerts of orchestras and pop singers, and online walking tours of zoos and architectural sites have brought the outside world in for people who didn’t have the ability to get out to experience it before.
We weren’t expecting the lockdown, but it compelled us to explore new technology we hadn’t used before and made the world a little more accessible. Of course, the lockdown also has the downside of keeping us from each other physically and for many, reduced the social contact we have with other people.
Society’s Assets hosts online check-ins for people with disabilities or mental health conditions. Part support, part resource sharing, and part just chatting, these weekly sessions keep us connected when we have to be apart. Call us at 800-378-9128 and ask for Emily C. to get the details.
Tricia Lewis is director of Independent Living Services at Society’s Assets.
