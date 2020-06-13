Society's Assets: Ability in the Time of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There’s no question about it: the coronavirus pandemic has uprooted our lives in many different ways.

We are concerned about finances, our health and safety, education, missing loved ones and events, and when we will ever see some normalcy again. These past few months have meant big changes for everyone.

Unexpectedly, some of those changes have been positive, especially for people with disabilities. The safer at home order forced us as a society to explore how to learn, work, socialize, and take care of errands remotely. For many disabled students, the option to take classes online has made school more accessible. Health concerns can get in the way of attendance, and being able to complete work and attend classes at home means they can still be part of the class.

This goes for disabled employees as well. As much of the world moved to working from home, disabled employees saw opportunities to set up their workspace as they need, avoid transportation snafus, and take care of their health needs while maintaining their jobs. Accommodations that were seen as excessive, beyond policy, or unreasonable, like remote work stations or attending meetings by video call, are commonplace now. This lockdown drove us to be resourceful and try new solutions, many of which increase accessibility.