Society's Assets: Dealing with the Loneliness Pandemic

Already isolated people are now being forced to stay away even more. Even incidental contact that was shared day-to-day has stopped entirely due to “safer-at-home” rules. Not surprisingly, people who are older and experience social isolation and loneliness face a 45 percent increased risk of mortality.

In a time where we feel helpless and unsure, what can we do to gain some normalcy?

Reach out to someone. A call on the phone, a letter or email can help heal loneliness. Use video calls like FaceTime, Zoom, and Skype to communicate with those that you can’t risk infecting. These activities have no chance of transferring the virus so that you can maintain meaningful and healthy contact with low risk.

Doing low-contact errands for someone, such as dropping off groceries or filling prescriptions, is a great way to support a neighbor.

It is essential to be aware of your symptoms and never initiate contact if showing signs of illness.

Society’s Assets has been working diligently to make sure the community is cared for and supported in this uncertain time.

The Independent Living Services department continues to work on updates to our Facebook page. Check out the information we are sharing, and stay connected.

See more at www.facebook.com/societysassetswi.

Emily Schoening is Independent Living Services Coordinator at Society’s Assets.

