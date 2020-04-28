Society's Assets: Dealing with the Loneliness Pandemic

You hear the word “isolation.” Images of a prison cell with no windows or a tiny cabin in the mountains come to mind.
One envisions a criminal type, or a person who dislikes people. They made that choice to be isolated, and in turn, to be lonely.
What if the isolation and loneliness aren’t self-inflicted? How are we affected when separation is being encouraged or enforced?
As of March, the pandemic has caused new rules regarding public gatherings and social interaction.
Visitors are restricted in health care and senior living facilities, and police are delaying arrests for nonviolent crimes. Restaurants, bars, and apartment common spaces, once popular meeting places, are closing or reducing capacity. Disruptions like these affect everyone, but some individuals rely solely on public spaces for socializing.
AARP estimates that one in three adults over 45 is lonely or isolated. Separate studies in younger adults showed 29 percent indicated feeling lonely.
Social isolation is described as “living alone” and also “not having contact with family and friends weekly.” The Health and Human Services Administration warns that loneliness and social isolation increase blood pressure, cause depression, and heighten your chances of death from heart disease. The effects amplify during times of crisis.
Already isolated people are now being forced to stay away even more. Even incidental contact that was shared day-to-day has stopped entirely due to “safer-at-home” rules. Not surprisingly, people who are older and experience social isolation and loneliness face a 45 percent increased risk of mortality.
In a time where we feel helpless and unsure, what can we do to gain some normalcy?
Reach out to someone. A call on the phone, a letter or email can help heal loneliness. Use video calls like FaceTime, Zoom, and Skype to communicate with those that you can’t risk infecting. These activities have no chance of transferring the virus so that you can maintain meaningful and healthy contact with low risk.
Doing low-contact errands for someone, such as dropping off groceries or filling prescriptions, is a great way to support a neighbor.
It is essential to be aware of your symptoms and never initiate contact if showing signs of illness.
Society’s Assets has been working diligently to make sure the community is cared for and supported in this uncertain time.
The Independent Living Services department continues to work on updates to our Facebook page. Check out the information we are sharing, and stay connected.
See more at www.facebook.com/societysassetswi.
Emily Schoening is Independent Living Services Coordinator at Society’s Assets.
