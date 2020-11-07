Society's Assets has new try-out program of items to help children

Society’s Assets has a try-out program at its offices in Kenosha and Racine to allow children to check out assistive devices.

The devices are designed to help increase function for people with limitations affecting mobility, vision, learning, and other daily activities.

Twenty-five new items for children are now available for demonstration and loan thanks to a grant from the Kenosha Women’s Network.

By appointment, families are invited to check out the items in the Kenosha office, 5455 Sheridan Road #101, for play, learning and calming.

Arrangements can also be made for families to try the items in Society’s Assets offices in Racine and Elkhorn. Staff members will provide assistance with the review of assistive technology solutions. Examples of the new equipment include: social skills board games, a cocoon swing, switch adapted bubble machine, and a weighted, washable plush bear.

For more information, contact Pauline Lorenz, Independent Living Services coordinator at Society’s Assets, at 262-657-3999 or email plorenz@societysassets.org