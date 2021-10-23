Society's Assets offers scholarship awards to graduating area high school seniors

Society’s Assets, a resource for those with disabilities, has made applications for its 2022 Scholarship Awards program available.

Area high schools and colleges will receive application packets and the public may also obtain an application on the website. www.societysassets.org.

College students with physical and/or sensory disabilities could be eligible for scholarships, with up to $5,000 awarded in total. Applicants must reside in the Society’s Assets service area, which includes Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock, and Jefferson counties. Graduating high school seniors, continuing students, or adults returning to school on a full-time basis to seek a post-secondary degree in the fall of 2022 are eligible.

Judging will be based on academic record, extracurricular activities, personal essay, and recommendations. All application materials must be postmarked by Feb. 1, 2022.

“The agency is proud of its commitment to advance the educational and career goals of college students with disabilities,” said Theresa Gilliland, chairperson of the Board of Directors. “Every person has the right to pursue the development of their talents and abilities through higher education,” Gilliland added. The 2022 Scholarship Awards will be presented at a reception in June.

For more information about the scholarship awards program, or to donate to the fund, call 1-800-378-9128.

