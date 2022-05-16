Society's Assets to host scholarship fundraiser for college students with disabilities

Society’s Assets has announced plans to host a loal scholarship fundraiser for college students with disabilities.

The organization will be holding a Wine & Beer Tasting event on Monday, June 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Civil War Museum in Kenosha.

All proceeds benefit the Society’s Assets scholarship fund for college students with disabilities. A new event, it continues the agency’s fundraising efforts that have awarded more than $200,000 in college scholarships since 1998. Up to four awards for 2022 will be presented at the event.

Shannon Kafura, a scholarship recipient in 2016 and 2017, is the chairperson of the event. She is also a Society’s Assets Board member.

“The scholarships I received from Society’s Assets helped me manage college expenses. I was not eligible for many scholarships because my disability prevented me from participating in extracurricular activities and sports in high school,” she said. “I was born with a disability that makes my bones fragile and requires me to use an electric wheelchair. I was proud to be awarded the scholarships. I have graduated with honors and received a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience.”

Each ticket costs $25 and includes wine and beer samples, appetizers, and a door prize ticket. The event will also include live music, raffles, and a silent auction. Tickets must be purchased by June 15 at www.societysassets.org.

Society’s Assets is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit Independent Living Center serving people of any age with any disability who live in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock, and Jefferson counties.

Society’s Asset serves as a resource for people with disabilities. Services include advocacy, supportive home care/personal care, home/vehicle modifications, a loan closet with equipment and technology for a “Try Before You Buy” experience (partially supported by WisTech), technical assistance regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling, and transitions to life after high school or returning home from the nursing home.

For more information and to learn about sponsorship opportunities, contact Donna Menarek at 262-637-9128 or dmenarek@societysassets.org.

