Society's Assets to sponsor 23rd annual youth art contest in Kenosha, area counties

Society’s Assets invites students in grades kindergarten through high school in the agency’s service areas of Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties to participate in the organization’s 23rd annual youth art contest.

Contest entries must be received at a Society’s Assets office by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Offices are located in Racine at 5200 Washington Ave., Suite 225, Kenosha at 5455 Sheridan Road, Suite 101, and in Elkhorn at 615 E. Geneva Street. Judging takes place that month and winning entries in each age category are permanently displayed at the main office in Racine.

“Our contest last year brought in almost 1,000 entries from schools throughout our service area,” said Adrienne Stiger, member of the Community Relations Committee of the Board of Directors, which oversees the contest. “The quality and variety of the artwork impressed the judges. The Committee believes this project creates disability awareness and acceptance. It also shares our mission with young people in the community.”

Schools in the area have received contest information. Parents or students can contact Society’s Assets for entry blanks. Entry blanks are also available on the agency’s website www.societysassets.org The contest theme is “Ability. . . not Disability.” Prizes are awarded to winners in each of the four grade categories.

Contact the Society’s Assets office in Racine for more information, 262-637-9128, ext. 3605.

Society’s Assets is a resource for people with disabilities. Services include advocacy, supportive home care/personal care, home/vehicle modifications, a loan closet with equipment and technology for a “Try Before You Buy” experience (partially supported by WisTech), technical assistance regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling and transitions to life after high school or returning home from the nursing home.