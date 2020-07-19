'Solar Now;' project readying launch at UW-Parkside

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — As part of a partnership with University of Wisconsin-Parkside, WE Energies is leasing approximately 10 acres of land east of the Facilities Management building to construct and operate a 2.25-megawatt, ground-mounted solar array for energy generation.

The energy generated by the array will be sent back to the WE Energies electrical grid, and will generate enough energy to power approximately 400 homes.

This ambitious project is the product of months of negotiations.

Construction is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of the summer of 2020, and the array is anticipated to be operational in the fall of 2020.

“About 12 months ago we began having conversations with WE Energies about the possibility of renewable energy alternatives for UW-Parkside,” said John Bruch, director of facilities management at UW-Parkside. “WE Energies laid out two options for solar power generation for us to consider. The university reviewed the options and settled on a program called Solar Now as the best option for UW-Parkside.”