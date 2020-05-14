Some bars open, then close as confusion follows court ruling

Connors said the bar stayed open to 1 a.m., with about 35 to 40 people stopping during the night.

Other owners were making plans to open after the Supreme Court ruling Wednesday but then found that Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit issued an order extending the rules to May 26. The Supreme Court ruling stated that local officials could make local health orders.

Kenosha joined Brown, Dane, Milwaukee and Outagamie counties, along with the city of Racine, in extending local orders. Kenosha County has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 among Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Confusing orders frustrating

For local bar and restaurant owners, the confusion over the orders was frustrating.

Connors was upset about the local rules, but said he closed his doors again and plans to remain closed until May 26. He said he’s lost about 20% of his annual income because of the closing and will likely have to work additional years until he retires to make up the difference.

“I don’t need someone in public office saying I need to do this for the betterment of society,” he said, adding he does not trust scientists or politicians and he believes they have been wrong about the virus. But he said he would remain closed for two more weeks.