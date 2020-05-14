Some bars open, then close as confusion follows court ruling

After the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the governor’s Safer-at-Home order, the operator of The Brat Stop made plans to reopen in time for the weekend.
“We brought our people in today to talk to them and our plan was to open up tomorrow, but that plan has been crushed,” Bill Glembocki said. “I’m a little disappointed.”
More than a little, actually.
“I’m pretty well fed up with everything,” said Glembocki, who is the Wheatland town chairman in addition to operating the popular Kenosha bar, restaurant and banquet center.
“When I woke up this morning I thought I still lived in America,” he said.
There was confusion and a good deal of frustration Thursday from owners and patrons of Kenosha County taverns, restaurants and small businesses.
On Wednesday night, the Tavern League of Wisconsin put out a guidance telling bar owners they could open immediately. Some bars around the state, including a few in the county, did so.
Ron’s Packer Inn in Silver Lake was one of them.
Packer Inn owner Ron Connors said when he heard about the ruling he initially planned to open Thursday, then decided to pull the trigger immediately.
“I thought this is the time. I want to put my lights on, I don’t care if no one shows up,” he said, adding he put word out that the bar would open at 7 p.m. “I got up there at about three minutes to 7 and there were four people at the doorway, each of them wanting to be the first to walk through the doors.”
Connors said the bar stayed open to 1 a.m., with about 35 to 40 people stopping during the night.
Other owners were making plans to open after the Supreme Court ruling Wednesday but then found that Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit issued an order extending the rules to May 26. The Supreme Court ruling stated that local officials could make local health orders.
Kenosha joined Brown, Dane, Milwaukee and Outagamie counties, along with the city of Racine, in extending local orders. Kenosha County has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 among Wisconsin’s 72 counties.
Confusing orders frustrating
For local bar and restaurant owners, the confusion over the orders was frustrating.
Connors was upset about the local rules, but said he closed his doors again and plans to remain closed until May 26. He said he’s lost about 20% of his annual income because of the closing and will likely have to work additional years until he retires to make up the difference.
“I don’t need someone in public office saying I need to do this for the betterment of society,” he said, adding he does not trust scientists or politicians and he believes they have been wrong about the virus. But he said he would remain closed for two more weeks.
“I’m going to wait it out to the 26th, that’s smart, because I’m not going to put my customers or my employees in the position of doing that battle. If it was just me and I was 20 years younger I might just throw the switch and say consequences be damned.”
MaryBeth Van Every, owner of 75th Street Inn in Salem Lakes, said she called county officials asking to be part of the county task force on reopening, or at least attending meetings.
“I’m very concerned for business owners and I’m also concerned for the safety of my employees and guests,” she said.
Glembocki said he thinks bars can reopen safely. “If we can only operate at 25% percent or 50% capacity, then that’s what we do,” he said.
No effort to shut them down
Spokesmen for the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and the Kenosha Police Department said they were aware that some taverns were open Wednesday night and there was no effort to close them. They said that they would follow the county health department’s leadership over the next two weeks.
The Supreme Court ruling and subsequent county decision had mixed reactions from residents who weighed in on social media, with some celebrating the idea of bars reopening and some worried that a rapid reopening businesses would cause virus numbers to spike and endanger lives.
Illinois residents also had a lot to say on social media, with many appearing to plan road trips while Illinois bars and restaurants remain closed.
“Guess we’re all going over the border tomorrow,” one woman wrote. “I feel like I’m 18 again when I had to go to Wisconsin to drink.”
Until 1986 when Wisconsin raised its drinking age from 18 to 21 so, many teenagers from the Chicago area drove to Wisconsin bars to drink, and drunk driving crashes became so frequent that the state line became known as the “blood border.”
Polling numbers
A Marquette Law School Poll released the same day as the Supreme Court ruling showed 69% of Wisconsin residents felt the closures of businesses and schools because of the pandemic was appropriate, with 26% saying it was an overreaction.
Sixty-four percent approved of Gov. Tony Evers handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, although that support had declined over the last month. Republicans were increasingly opposed to business closures, according to the poll.
In the same poll, 42 percent of people who responded said they would feel comfortable going to a restaurant if the order was lifted immediately.
The Brat Stop’s Glembocki said he wasn’t concerned that many people would not want to come out to bars during the pandemic
“Then stay at home, stay in your closet, hide away from everything, say the sky is falling, but if you’re not afraid come out and have a beer,” Glembocki said.
