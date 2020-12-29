Some city residents received duplicate property tax bills due to production error

Some City of Kenosha residents received two identical property tax bills due to a printing error.

The city’s 33,000 property tax bills were mailed last week, with most residents receiving their bills just before or after Christmas.

“Not everyone got duplicate bills,” Clerk-Treasurer Matt Krauter said.

Krauter said does he not know how many people received two bills, but he said it was a substantial number.

Krauter said a vendor used to print and mail the bills had a technological problem during the printing process and had to stop and restart. Rather than risk some residents not receiving a bill, the company restarted from the beginning of the job. That meant many property owners received two identical bills.

“We just wanted to make sure that we did not miss anyone,” Krauter said, saying it would be better for some residents to get duplicates than for some to be missed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said there is no additional cost to the city for the error.

Most residents who received two bills assumed they were duplicates, Krauter said, but the city did get some questions.