Some city residents received duplicate property tax bills due to production error

Some City of Kenosha residents received two identical property tax bills due to a printing error.
The city’s 33,000 property tax bills were mailed last week, with most residents receiving their bills just before or after Christmas.
“Not everyone got duplicate bills,” Clerk-Treasurer Matt Krauter said.
Krauter said does he not know how many people received two bills, but he said it was a substantial number.
Krauter said a vendor used to print and mail the bills had a technological problem during the printing process and had to stop and restart. Rather than risk some residents not receiving a bill, the company restarted from the beginning of the job. That meant many property owners received two identical bills.
“We just wanted to make sure that we did not miss anyone,” Krauter said, saying it would be better for some residents to get duplicates than for some to be missed.
He said there is no additional cost to the city for the error.
Most residents who received two bills assumed they were duplicates, Krauter said, but the city did get some questions.
“I didn’t get a lot of calls, but obviously some of those who paid in person had questions,” he said. “I’m grateful everyone has been patient.”
The first installment of property tax bills are due by Jan. 31. Many people like to pay their bill before the end of the calendar year so the bill can be claimed as a deduction on this year’s income taxes.
Property taxes for the city can be paid online, by mail, in person at city hall or at drop boxes at city hall.
“The drop boxes are very popular and doing well,” Krauter said. “The in-person is down a little bit this year.”