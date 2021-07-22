Somers appoints Andersen as new deputy fire chief; set to take over for Wilkinson as chief

Ben Andersen on Tuesday was appointed deputy fire chief for the Somers Fire and Rescue Department, effective Aug. 1, and is poised to take over for Chief Carson Wilkinson when Wilkinson retires this fall, pending the village Fire Commission’s approval in September.

Wilkinson, who has served as fire chief for Somers for over five years, will work closely with Andersen for the next few months through the on-boarding process.

Jeff Johnson, chair for the Somers Fire Commission, said Andersen’s future-oriented and driven attitude set him apart from other candidates during the interview process.

“He’s definitely someone that’s forward thinking,” Johnson said. “He had the most ideas moving forward to help the Somers Fire Department.”

Andersen, who has been with the department for about seven years and in the fire service for about 15, said his passion for the job and strong connections to the community helped boost his resume. He currently holds the rank of captain and serves as the team leader for the Kenosha County Dive Team.

“I live and breathe firefighting,” Andersen said. “I want to see Somers Fire Department and Somers as a village improve.”