Somers beefs up police and fire service in 2022 town and village budgets

SOMERS — Police and fire services are being bolstered in the 2022 Somers municipal budgets to cover the cost of an added firefighter/EMT and another dedicated patrol shift by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

“The biggest thing right now is public safety,” Village President George Stoner said, pointing to an increase in traffic accidents on busy arterial roadways. “We’re adding another deputy, so we’ll have four deputies, and we are adding a deputy fire chief. So, hopefully that will help.”

The tax levy, or the amount needed from local property owners to cover town and village expenses, will increase $211,748, or 4.8%, from $4,531,365 to $4,743,113 in support of the 2022 budget. The village portion of the levy comprises 90.1% of it at $4,252,988, up $160,132 over the previous levy.

Of the total levy, $3,590,240 will be used to cover general town and village expenses, including public works and public safety expenditures, and $1,152,873 will be used to cover debt payments.

The corresponding mill rate for the Village of Somers is $5.34 per $1,000 of assessed property value. This puts the village portion of the annual tax bill for a $200,000 property at $1,069. Tax bills will be mailed in December.

The corresponding mill rate for the Town of Somers is $5.41 per $1,000 of value. This puts the town portion of the tax bill for a $200,000 property at $1,082.

Total expenditures are projected to increase $170,996, or 3.3%, from $5,165,860 in 2021 to $5,336,856 in 2022.

Expenditure details

In addition to adding a full-time position, the fire department portion of the budget was increased by $40,000 for part-time firefighters and by $20,000 for paid-on-call firefighters. The overall increase in the fire department budget is $104,923.

The law enforcement budget is projected to increase $132,532 to add a fourth dedicated Sheriff’s Department shift, starting in July.

The capital expenditure outlay for 2022 includes funds to purchase, a dump truck, a Med Tec ambulance, tender refurbishment, radio replacement, mobile radar equipment for lift stations and a public works department pickup truck.

The 2022 budget also includes an increase of $23,704 in solid waste costs, up $14,145 for garbage collection, $7,500 for recycling and $2,250 for vehicle maintenance, fuel and office supplies.

A portion of federal COVID relief funds the town expects to receive is earmarked for the purchase of a geographic information mapping system and for roundabout utility construction at highways A and Y.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0