Somers Elementary special ed class kept up with skills through virtual learning

Heinzmann’s entire class met once a week online so that they can see each other.

“We read a story, or catch up with one another so they can keep up with what everyone else has been doing,” she said.

Heinzmann admits that making the transition from in-person teaching to the virtual classroom has been challenging as she works a full-time schedule during the week.

“It has been a complete 180 (degree turn) from what we are used to doing spending all day with kids and all the people that we work with, but it’s been nice to still keep that contact,” she said. “It’s been hard because it’s not face-to-face.”

But when she has finished with virtual meetings, she also has had time for some fresh air and exercise in the middle of the school day.

“Just personally, I’ve been able to go outside for a walk,” she said, something that isn’t an option while teaching students all day. “I’ve found that it helps me. It has been different not being able to see people in person.”

She said that the parents have given her positive feedback and that the virtual meetings allow them to see what their children would do in school.