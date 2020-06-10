Somers Elementary special ed class kept up with skills through virtual learning

When the state ordered schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, special education students in teacher Ashley Heinzmann’s class didn’t miss out on learning.
In fact, they loved that they could still be together, albeit on computer screens instead of the self-contained classroom they share at Somers Elementary School.
Heinzmann works with students with intellectual disabilities from kindergarten to fifth grade. She collaborated with an occupational therapist, speech therapist, physical therapist, assistive technology teacher and vision impairment teacher to design each student’s virtual learning program.
“What we’ve been doing is daily Google meetings, the virtual meets, with the students … where they meet with one of us a day and we work on their personal individualized educational plans.
That can mean everything from reading books to practicing words and testing math skills or working on the physical aspects, such as, fine motor skills.
“We record lessons and send them out, we can do it through phone contact, whatever works best for each individual family is what we’ve done,” she said.
Most families, she said, have used Google Meets (formerly Hangouts) in the past.
“That’s been working really well,” she said.
A virtual meeting or phone call can vary in length from 10-20 minutes depending on the activity along with accompanying assignments working out to about five hours a week.
In many cases, parents managing education with multiple children in the new normal of the school at home, distance learning environment.
“There’s a lot we have to take into consideration,” she said.
Heinzmann said student’s individualized education plans have facilitated distance learning, which includes a curriculum with all the core learning areas of math, reading, language, social studies and science.
“They’re still receiving those same services, but we’ve had to change the method by which we get it to them,” she said.
As with all elementaries in Kenosha Unified, Heinzmann’s focus is on preparing students for next year and virtual learning, although not graded, helps to reinforce what they’ve learn throughout the academic year.
The students, she said, enjoy the virtual meetings.
“I think most of the students, they’re all so happy to see us with video chats. To them, it’s super exciting,” she said. “I figured it was going to happen because we wanted to keep that communication with them so this was a really special way to do that.”
Heinzmann’s entire class met once a week online so that they can see each other.
“We read a story, or catch up with one another so they can keep up with what everyone else has been doing,” she said.
Heinzmann admits that making the transition from in-person teaching to the virtual classroom has been challenging as she works a full-time schedule during the week.
“It has been a complete 180 (degree turn) from what we are used to doing spending all day with kids and all the people that we work with, but it’s been nice to still keep that contact,” she said. “It’s been hard because it’s not face-to-face.”
But when she has finished with virtual meetings, she also has had time for some fresh air and exercise in the middle of the school day.
“Just personally, I’ve been able to go outside for a walk,” she said, something that isn’t an option while teaching students all day. “I’ve found that it helps me. It has been different not being able to see people in person.”
She said that the parents have given her positive feedback and that the virtual meetings allow them to see what their children would do in school.
“Even though parents are part of the IEP meetings, they get to see how their students are performing in school and gives them some idea at home what to work on.”
