Somers, engineer reprimanded for starting water project without authority

MADISON — The state Public Service Commission Wednesday issued reprimands to the Village of Somers and a consulting engineer for starting construction of a portion of a $5.65 million water project without the agency’s approval.
The PSC found that village violated state statutes and the administrative code by not obtaining a Certificate of Authority for Phase I of its “Mains West of the Divide” project.
Somers, through its consulting engineers, Baxter & Woodman, Inc., applied to the PSC on Jan. 24 for approval to bring water purchased from the Kenosha Water Utility to areas of the village that are west of the subcontinental divide.
The PSC learned from a village consultant in late May that construction of the water main/pipeline portion of the project had begun in March and was about 75 percent completed at a cost of $2.65 million, according to Wednesday’s reprimand of Somers.
The PSC officially ordered construction halted in June and during the subsequent investigation learned that Somers had awarded a contract for the water pipeline on Jan. 12.
Somers informed the PSC that it relied on the advice of its project consultant that construction of the water mains could begin.
Staff from the village, the Department of Natural Resources, the PSC and the project consultant met on Feb. 17 and “there was no indication that the consultant was anything other than aware that the water main portion of the project required prior Commission approval,” according to the reprimand.
“While Somers asserts that it relied on the advice of its consultant in making the decision to initiate construction, Somers is responsible for knowing the law. In addition, the water main portion of the project was included in Somers’ application, further demonstrating Somers and the consultant were both aware that Commission approval was required prior to commencing construction on the water main,” according to the reprimand.
The PSC issued Doug Snyder, an engineer and vice president with Baxter & Woodman, a separate reprimand stating that utilities and their consultants are expected to know and comply with the law.
“Although Somers is ultimately responsible for compliance, the Commission also expects that professional consultants engaged by utilities provide services that are conducive to the utility’s compliance. Future failures may result in the Commission referring you and Baxter and Woodman to the Department of Safety and Professional Services for investigation,” according to Snyder’s reprimand letter.
Efforts to contact Snyder or Baxter & Woodman Thursday at its Burlington and Madison offices were unsuccessful.
The PSC can impose a range of penalties on utilities violating state law from a reprimand to referring matters to the state attorney general for prosecution.
Hoping to close the chapter
Somers Village Administrator Jason Peters said he was looking to put the matter in the past.
“We want to put things in place so this never happens again,” he said referring to the PSC requiring Somers to file within 30 days a plan on how it will avoid this kind of future violation.
Construction of the mains is expected to resume next month, Peters said.
About five miles of mains will be extended along 18th Street (Highway L), 12th Street (Highway E), 100th Avenue and 120th Avenue (the I-94 east frontage road).
The project also includes construction of a pumping station on 18th Street near its intersection with 88th Avenue (Highway H). That would bring drinking water from Kenosha and return wastewater there. Peters said clearing the pumping station site was expected to begin last week.
“The whole project should go online next spring,” he said.
Somers requested the transfer of on average 1.2 million gallons of water daily (mgd) from the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River basins. The diversion requires DNR approval under the Great Lakes Compact. The village states that 1.2 mgd would be returned to Lake Michigan.
The DNR is waiting for more information on the diversion request from the village said, Adam Freihoefer, a DNR Water Use Section chief.