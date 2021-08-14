Somers, engineer reprimanded for starting water project without authority

MADISON — The state Public Service Commission Wednesday issued reprimands to the Village of Somers and a consulting engineer for starting construction of a portion of a $5.65 million water project without the agency’s approval.

The PSC found that village violated state statutes and the administrative code by not obtaining a Certificate of Authority for Phase I of its “Mains West of the Divide” project.

Somers, through its consulting engineers, Baxter & Woodman, Inc., applied to the PSC on Jan. 24 for approval to bring water purchased from the Kenosha Water Utility to areas of the village that are west of the subcontinental divide.

The PSC learned from a village consultant in late May that construction of the water main/pipeline portion of the project had begun in March and was about 75 percent completed at a cost of $2.65 million, according to Wednesday’s reprimand of Somers.

The PSC officially ordered construction halted in June and during the subsequent investigation learned that Somers had awarded a contract for the water pipeline on Jan. 12.

Somers informed the PSC that it relied on the advice of its project consultant that construction of the water mains could begin.